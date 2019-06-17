World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after India vs Pakistan clash

Rohit Sharma struck a scorching knock of 140 runs before bowlers came to the fore to help India thrash Pakistan by 89 runs via Duckworth-Lewis Method (D/L) in a rain-hit clash of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Sharma not only smashed his 24th ODI but also shared crucial partnerships of 136 and 98 runs with opening partner KL Rahul (57) and Indian skipper Virat Kohli (77), respectively to help the Men in Blue put up a formidable total of 336 for five in their stipulated 50 overs.

In reply, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya and Kuldeep Yadav all bagged two wickets each as India restricted Pakistan to 212 for six in their chase of a revised target of 302 runs in 40 overs after rain played the spoilsport.

Most Runs

Australian skipper Aaron Finch continues to lead the list of highest run-getters in the ICC World Cup 2019. Finch has amassed a total of 343 runs in five matches he played so far.

Indian opener Rohit Sharma's blistering knock of 140 runs off just 113 balls saw him make a massive jump from the ninth spot to the second position. He has scored 319 runs in three matches he played for the Men in Blue in the ongoing mega event.

Sharma has dethroned Finch's teammate and opener David Warner, who is now standing at the third position with 281 runs from five innings.

The Australian batsman is being closely followed by England batsman Joe Root at the fourth spot with 279 runs from four matches.

With 260 runs from three innings in the 2019 ICC World Cup, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan rounds off the top five.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Inning 1 Aaron Finch AUS 343 5 5 2 Rohit Sharma IND 319 3 3 3 David Warner AUS 281 5 5 4 Joe Root ENG 279 4 4 5 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 260 3 3 6 Steve Smith AUS 243 5 5 7 Jason Roy ENG 215 4 3 8 Quinton de Kock SA 186 5 5 9 Jos Buttler ENG 185 4 3 10 Dimuth Karunaratne SL 179 3 3

Most Wickets

Mohammad Amir has once again regained the numero-uno spot in the list of highest wicket-takers after finishing with the figures of three for 47 during the clash against India. He now has 13 wickets to his name from four innings.

Though Mitchell Starc too has 13 wickets to his name from five matches, he is standing behind the Pakistan fast bowler at the second position because of a lower strike rate.

Starc's teammate Pat Cummins occupies the third spot with 11 wickets from five innings, while England's Jofra Archer (nine wickets from four matches) and New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson (eight scalps from three innings) are standing at the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Inning 1 Mohammad Amir PAK 13 4 4 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 13 5 5 3 Pat Cummins AUS 11 5 5 4 Jofra Archer ENG 9 4 4 5 Lockie Ferguson NZ 8 3 3 6 Imran Tahir SA 8 5 4 7 Mark Wood ENG 7 3 3 8 Matt Henry NZ 7 3 3 9 Andile Phehlukwayo SA 6 5 4 10 Chris Morris SA 6 4 3

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.