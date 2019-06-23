World Cup 2019: Highest run scorers and wicket-takers' list after West Indies vs New Zealand clash

New Zealand and India continue to be the only unbeaten sides in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 after the former defeated West Indies by 5 runs on Saturday.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and opted to field. The Kiwis posted a total of 291 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 50 overs.

Skipper Kane Williamson was the highest run-scorer with 148 runs off 154 deliveries in an innings comprising of fourteen boundaries and a six. Veteran Ross Taylor was the second highest contributor with 69 runs off 95 deliveries.

Pacer Sheldon Cottrell was the highest wicket-taker for the West Indies with four wickets while conceding 56 runs. All-rounder Carlos Braithwaite and veteran Chris Gayle further chipped in with two and 1 wicket respectively.

The West Indies lost opener Shai Hope and batsman Nicholas Pooran with the two dismissed for only 1. Veteran Chris Gayle and Shimron Hetmyer brought the side back in the game with a partnership of 122 runs.

However, the New Zealand bowling attack struck again with the timely dismissals of Evin Lewis, Gayle, Hetmyer and skipper Jason Holder. Carlos Brathwaite made his presence felt in this scenario, scoring his first ODI century.

Braithwaite stitched partnerships with tail-enders Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell and Oshane Thomas to nearly get the West Indies across the finishing line. However, the all-rounder was dismissed off the final delivery of the 49th over after Trent Boult completed a tough catch on the boundary ropes.

Let us take a look at the highest run-scorers and wicket-takers after the West Indies vs New Zealand match:

Most Runs

Australian opener David Warner continues to lead the run-scoring charts having scored 447 runs in six matches so far.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan who has been a very consistent performer for the side in the tournament finds himself on the second spot with 425 runs in five matches. English skipper Joe Root and Australian skipper Aaron Finch are placed on the third and fourth spot with 424 and 396 runs respectively.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has entered the top-five run scorers list following his 148 against West Indies with 373 runs in five matches.

Pos Player Team Runs Matches Innings Runs 1 David Warner AUS 447 6 6 447 2 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 425 5 5 425 3 Joe Root ENG 424 6 6 424 4 Aaron Finch AUS 396 6 6 396 5 Kane Williamson NZ 373 5 4 373 6 Rohit Sharma IND 320 4 4 320 7 Eoin Morgan ENG 270 6 5 270 8 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 244 5 5 244 9 Steve Smith AUS 244 6 6 244 10 Virat Kohli IND 244 4 4 244

Most Wickets:

English fast-bowler Jofra Archer and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc are placed on the first and second spot in the wicket-takers list with 15 wickets in six matches.

New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson who accounted for the dismissals of Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer and Sheldon Cottrell on Saturday finds himself on the third spot with 14 wickets.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir and English pacer Mark Wood round off the top five list with 13 and 12 wickets respectively.

Pos Player Team Wickets Matches Innings Runs 1 Jofra Archer ENG 15 6 6 269 2 Mitchell Starc AUS 15 6 6 304 3 Lockie Ferguson NZ 14 5 5 217 4 Mohammad Amir PAK 13 4 4 170 5 Mark Wood ENG 12 5 5 203 6 Pat Cummins AUS 11 6 6 272 7 Chris Morris SA 9 5 4 171 8 Sheldon Cottrell WI 9 6 6 230 9 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 9 4 4 248 10 Trent Boult NZ 8 5 5 215

A total of 10 teams namely England, India, Australia, New Zealand, Bangladesh, South Africa, West Indies, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are featuring in the 2019 edition of the quadrennial event.