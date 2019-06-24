World Cup 2019: Players with most sixes, fours, best batting average after Pakistan vs South Africa match

Haris Sohail pulled back a quick-fire knock of 89 before bowlers produced a brilliant performance to help Pakistan successfully defend their total and seal a 49-run win over South Africa in the 30th match of the 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup at the Lord's in London on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, Pakistan openers Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman gave a good start to their side with an 81-run opening stand before Sohail not only brought up a 59-ball 89 but also stitched 81-run with Babar Azam (69) to guide their side to a formidable score of 308 for seven.

For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi finished with the figures of three for 64, while Imran Tahir removed the two openers to become the country's leading wicket-taker in the history of the World Cup with 39 wickets.

In reply, Wahab Riaz (three for 46) and Shadab Khan (three for 50), Mohammad Amir (two for 49) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (one for 54) all shone with ball to restrict South Africa to a score of 259 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs and keep Pakistan's semi-final hopes alive. Skipper Faf du Plessis was the highest scorer for South Africa with 63-run knock while Quinton de Kock and Andile Phehlukwayo also contributed with 47 and 46 runs, respectively.

Let us take a look at the list of players with most sixes, fours, best batting average and best bowling figures after Pakistan vs South Africa match:

Most Sixes

England skipper Eoin Morgan is comfortably sitting at the top of the list of players with most sixes in the ongoing 2019 edition of the ICC World Cup. Morgan, who created a world record of most sixes by a batsman in an ODI inning when he smashed 17 maximums in England's clash against Afghanistan, leads the list with a total of 22 sixes from five innings he has played so far.

Australian skipper Aaron Finch and West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle are standing at the second and third positions with 16 and 10 sixes, respectively.

Pos Player Team 6s Matches Innings Runs 1 Eoin Morgan ENG 22 6 5 270 2 Aaron Finch AUS 16 6 6 396 3 Chris Gayle WI 10 6 5 194 4 Carlos Brathwaite WI 7 5 3 131 5 Rohit Sharma IND 6 4 4 320 6 Jos Buttler ENG 6 6 5 197 7 David Warner AUS 6 6 6 447 8 Rassie van der Dussen SA 6 7 5 215 9 Jason Roy ENG 5 4 3 215 10 Moeen Ali ENG 5 4 4 69

Most Fours

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan occupies the numero-uno spot in the list of players with the most number of fours to their names in the ongoing cricket's showpiece event. He is leading the list with a total of 47 boundaries from five matches he has played so far.

Australian opener David Warner (40 from six matches) and Joe Root (35 from six matches) are placed at the second and third spots, respectively.

Pos Player Team 4s Matches Innings Runs 1 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 47 5 5 425 2 David Warner AUS 40 6 6 447 3 Joe Root ENG 35 6 6 424 4 Aaron Finch AUS 35 6 6 396 5 Kane Williamson NZ 33 5 4 373 6 Rohit Sharma IND 30 4 4 320 7 Jonny Bairstow ENG 25 6 6 218 8 Quinton de Kock SA 24 7 7 238 9 Jason Roy ENG 24 4 3 215 10 Babar Azam PAK 23 5 5 232

Best batting average

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson continues to hold the record of best batting average in the 2019 ICC World Cup. He has notched up a total of 373 runs from four innings he played at a brilliant batting average of 186.50. Bangladesh's Liton Das and India's Rohit Sharma occupy second and third spots with a batting average of 114.00 and 106.66, respectively.

Pos Player Team Avg Matches Innings Runs 1 Kane Williamson NZ 186.50 5 4 373 2 Liton Das BAN 114.00 2 2 114 3 Rohit Sharma IND 106.66 4 4 320 4 Shakib Al Hasan BAN 106.25 5 5 425 5 David Warner AUS 89.40 6 6 447 6 Joe Root ENG 84.80 6 6 424 7 Jason Roy ENG 71.66 4 3 215 8 Aaron Finch AUS 66.00 6 6 396 9 Shikhar Dhawan IND 62.50 2 2 125 10 Mushfiqur Rahim BAN 61.00 5 5 244

Best bowling figures

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir's figures of five for 30 against Australia at The County Ground still remain the best bowling figures in the ongoing edition of the mega event.

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham and Australia's Mitchell Starc are standing at the second and third spots, respectively in the list after bagging the same number of wickets while giving away 31 and 46 runs.

Pos Player Team Avg Against Venue Match Date 1 Mohammad Amir PAK 5/30 AUS The County Ground 12/06/2019 2 Jimmy Neesham NZ 5/31 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 3 Mitchell Starc AUS 5/46 WI Trent Bridge 06/06/2019 4 Oshane Thomas WI 4/27 PAK Trent Bridge 31/05/2019 5 Imran Tahir SA 4/29 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 15/06/2019 6 Trent Boult NZ 4/30 WI Old Trafford 22/06/2019 7 Mohammad Nabi AFG 4/30 SL Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 8 Nuwan Pradeep SL 4/31 AFG Cardiff Wales Stadium 04/06/2019 9 Lockie Ferguson NZ 4/37 AFG The County Ground 08/06/2019 10 Mohammed Shami IND 4/40 AFG The Ageas Bowl 22/06/2019

Best bowling strike-rate

New Zealand's Jimmy Neesham currently holds the record of best bowling strike rate in the 2019 World Cup. Neesham maintains the bowling strike rate of 18 after four innings to stand ahead of Pakistan's Mohammad Amir (18.40 strike rate after five matches) and teammate Lockie Ferguson (19.50 bowling strike rate after five matches)

Pos Player Team SR Matches Innings Runs 1 Jimmy Neesham NZ 18.00 5 4 111 2 Mohammad Amir PAK 18.40 5 5 219 3 Lockie Ferguson NZ 19.50 5 5 217 4 Dhananjaya de Silva SL 20.40 4 3 79 5 Kane Richardson AUS 21.20 2 2 109 6 Mark Wood ENG 21.33 5 5 203 7 Jofra Archer ENG 21.93 6 6 269 8 Mitchell Starc AUS 22.40 6 6 304 9 Andre Russell WI 22.60 4 4 97 10 Mohammad Saifuddin BAN 22.66 4 4 248

The 31st match of the 2019 ICC World Cup will be played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan on Monday.