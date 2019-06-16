close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cricket World Cup 2019

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli on brink of snapping Sachin Tendulkar's world record

Notably, Kohli has appeared in a total of 12 ODIs against Pakistan, amassing 459 runs at an average of 45.90. He also has two centuries and one half-century to his name against arch-rivals Pakistan. 

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli on brink of snapping Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s world record

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is on the verge of breaking legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's world record of the fastest player in the history of the game to cross 11,000 run-mark in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

The 30-year-old, who is just 57 runs short of the milestone, had the chance to achieve the feat during the Men in Blue's third clash of the ongoing 2019 International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup against New Zealand at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday, but the game was abandoned due to incessant rain. 

However, Kohli will now stand on the brink of adding yet another feather on his already illustrious cap when he takes the field during India's high-octane clash against Pakistan of the quadrennial event at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. 

If he manages to cross the mark during his 222nd ODI innings for the Men in Blue, the Indian skipper will become the quickest batsman and only the third Indian after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to do so. He will also become only the ninth cricketer in the world to reach 11,000 ODI runs.

Currently, former Indian opener Tendulkar holds the world record of reaching the 11,000-run mark in 276 innings. Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting achieved the feat in 286 innings while former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly took 288 innings to reach the milestone. 

Notably, Kohli has appeared in a total of 12 ODIs against Pakistan, amassing 459 runs at an average of 45.90. He also has two centuries and one half-century to his name against arch-rivals Pakistan. 

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019Live scorecardICC World Cup 2019Virat KohliIndiaPakistan
Next
Story

Cricket-lovers in Bhopal perform 'rudrabhishek' for India's win

Must Watch

PT2M9S

5W1H: Media can apologise on my behalf says Mamata Banerjee