‘World Cup Is On My Mind’: KL Rahul Aims For T20I Comeback After Stellar IPL 2025

KL Rahul has made it clear, a return to India’s T20I squad is on his mind, and the 2026 T20 World Cup is the goal. After a strong season in IPL 2025, KL ended an exciting IPL season with the bat following a 21-ball 35 during the clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS), with his run tally being 539 runs in 13 innings at an average of 53.90 and a strike rate of 149.72, with a century and three fifties. He ended as the seventh-highest run-getter of the season and DC's top run-getter.

Being a consistent run-getter is not a problem for KL, who has crossed the 500-run barrier in seven out of 12 seasons and crossed the 600-run mark in four seasons. He has scored 5,222 runs in 145 appearances with five centuries and 40 fifties and is the only player to make tons for three different IPL teams: Punjab Kings, Lucknow Super Giants, and Delhi Capitals. He also won the Orange Cap for most runs in the 2020 season, with 670 runs in 14 matches, including a century and five fifties.

In an interview with Sky Sports' Nasser Hussain, Rahul stated, "Yes, I want to get back in the T20 team and the World Cup is in my mind, but for now, it's just trying to enjoy how I'm playing right now". His improved strike rate this season marks a significant uptick from previous years, showcasing his adaptability and commitment to evolving his game.

Rahul's last appearance in a T20I match for India was in November 2022. His recent form has put him back on the selectors' radar, especially with the upcoming Bangladesh tour in August 2025, which includes three T20Is. His potential inclusion could be pivotal as India strategizes for the 2026 T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Acknowledging the evolving dynamics of T20 cricket, Rahul remarked, "I had some time to think about my white-ball game... I was quite happy with my performances and where I was". His dedication to refining his approach underscores his determination to contribute effectively to the team's success.

As the Indian team prepares for future challenges, Rahul's experience and recent performances position him as a strong contender for a T20I comeback.