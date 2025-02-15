World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has expressed his reasons for accepting a three-month ban from tennis following a prolonged doping case. Sinner accepted a three-month ban from tennis after a prolonged doping case, opting for a settlement with WADA rather than a drawn-out legal battle.

The 2025 Australian Open champion, who twice tested positive for clostebol due to accidental contamination, will return in time for the French Open.

“This case had been hanging over me for nearly a year and the process still had a long time to run with a decision maybe only at the end of the year,” Sinner was quoted by The Independent as saying.

“I have always accepted that I am responsible for my team and realise WADA’s strict rules are an important protection for the sport I love. On that basis, I have accepted WADA’s offer to resolve these proceedings on the basis of a three-month sanction.”

The men’s world No. 1 twice tested positive for the banned substance clostebol last March but was initially cleared of wrongdoing by both the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) and an independent tribunal.

Sinner successfully proved that he had been accidentally contaminated by a physiotherapist using an over-the-counter spray containing trace amounts of the substance.

Despite being permitted to continue playing and even securing his maiden Grand Slam Australian Open in January 2024, WADA appealed the ITIA's ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Rather than prolonging the legal battle, Sinner chose to settle and accept the reduced suspension.

The ban, effective from February 9 to May 4, includes four days already served under provisional suspension. He will be allowed to return to training from April 13. This timeline ensures that Sinner will be available to compete at Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the year, which runs from May 19 to June 8 in Paris, France.