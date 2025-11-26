WORLD RECORD ALERT! Aiden Markram Breaks Test Cricket Record With 9 Catches – Check Complete List

Aiden Markram carved his name into cricket’s record books on Wednesday, November twenty six, by becoming the first player in Test history to claim nine catches in a single match as an outfielder. The milestone came during the India versus South Africa second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Markram Surpasses Rahane for Most Catches by an Outfielder

With this extraordinary effort, the South Africa batter overtook Ajinkya Rahane, who previously held the record with eight catches against Sri Lanka in Galle in twenty fifteen. Markram’s ninth catch arrived in the sixty first over when Simon Harmer dismissed Washington Sundar, who edged the ball straight to Markram in the slips.

Earlier in the day, Markram collected five catches during the morning session, and added four more later to finish with a total of nine.

Full List: Most Catches in a Test Match by an Outfielder

Markram was previously tied with Rahane, but now stands alone at the top of the all time list. Here are the leading performers:

Aiden Markram now tops the all time list for most catches taken by an outfielder in a Test match, finishing with nine against India in Guwahati in twenty twenty five. He moved past Ajinkya Rahane, who held the previous record with eight catches against Sri Lanka in Galle in twenty fifteen. Behind them are several players tied on seven catches: Australia’s Greg Chappell, who achieved the feat against England in Perth in nineteen seventy four, India’s Yajurvindra Singh, who did so against England in Bengaluru in nineteen seventy seven, Sri Lanka’s Hashan Tillakaratne, who managed it against New Zealand in Colombo in nineteen ninety two, New Zealand’s Stephen Fleming, who matched the tally against Zimbabwe in Harare in nineteen ninety seven, Australia’s Matthew Hayden, who repeated the feat against Sri Lanka in Galle in two thousand four, and KL Rahul, who also took seven catches for India against England in Nottingham in two thousand eighteen.

Aiden Markram’s nine catches did not just break a long-standing world record; they defined the spirit with which South Africa approached the Guwahati Test. Across both innings, Markram looked razor sharp in the slip cordon, reacting instantly to every edge produced by the South African bowlers on a surface that kept offering movement and awkward bounce. His anticipation, soft hands, and positioning were near flawless, turning half-chances into wickets and making the Indian batting order look even more vulnerable under pressure.