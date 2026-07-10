/World Record Alert! Shreyas Iyer scripts history, becomes first player in the world to...

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer established a unique global milestone by becoming the premier cricketer worldwide to secure the coin flip in all six of his opening T20I fixtures as team leader. The 31 year old right handed middle order batsman representing Mumbai took over leadership responsibilities from Suryakumar Yadav on June 6, 2026. He initiated his international captaincy tenure during the two match bilateral encounter in Ireland before leading the national squad into the five fixture tournament against the English cricket team. His record breaking moment occurred at the County Ground in Bristol during the fourth T20I match on Thursday, July 9, 2026.
With this achievement, the top order batter moved past Pakistani all rounder Shadab Khan, who previously held a record of securing five consecutive coin flips at the start of his T20I captaincy.
Shreyas Iyer's Toss Record as India T20I Captain
Matches as captain: 6
Tosses won: 6
Toss win percentage: 100%
Won toss vs Ireland: 2 (Both in Belfast)
Won toss vs England: 4 (Chester-le-Street, Manchester, Nottingham and Bristol)
Opted to bat first: 3 times (vs England – 1st, 2nd & 4th T20Is)
Opted to bowl first: 3 times (Both T20Is vs Ireland & 3rd T20I vs England)
Captain faced: Lorcan Tucker (Ireland), Harry Brook (England)
India's record after winning toss: 0 wins, 5 losses, 1 no result (1st T20I vs England abandoned)
Comparison of Match Outcomes and Historical Captaincy Records
Though he has maintained an unblemished record at the pre match coin flips, the Indian leader continues to pursue his maiden victory in the format. Across his opening five completed matches at the helm, the team endured four losses. The initial T20I game against England hosted at Chester le Street concluded without a result due to persistent rainfall washing out the second innings of play.
Concurrently, this achievement places the current skipper in an elite group alongside former leaders MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the third Indian captain to secure six consecutive coin flips in this specific cricket format.
MS Dhoni achieved a sequence of seven successive toss victories spanning from May 2010 to February 2012. Virat Kohli managed a string of six consecutive victories between August 2019 and December 2019.
Total Consecutive Toss Victories by Indian Leaders in T20Is
7: MS Dhoni (May 2010 to February 2012)
6: Virat Kohli (August 2019 to December 2019)
6*: Shreyas Iyer (June 2026 to July 2026)
5: Rohit Sharma (February 2020 to February 2022)
5: MS Dhoni (September 2007)
Review of the Fourth T20I Match
The visiting Indian squad faced a tough outing during the fourth T20I encounter at Bristol, falling to a nine wicket loss against the hosts. This result handed England a 3-1 lead to claim the five match bilateral series with one fixture remaining.
After electing to bat first upon winning the toss, the Indian side found it difficult to generate momentum as they lost wickets periodically. The captain anchored the innings with an unbeaten 80 runs scored from 49 balls, clearing the boundary for five sixes and hitting four boundaries to push the team total to 158/7. Shivam Dube added 23 runs to the scoreboard, but subsequent partnerships failed to develop.
The English team completed their chase efficiently, tracking down the target to reach 159/1 within 13.5 overs. Harry Brook anchored the successful chase with an unbeaten 79 runs from 35 balls, while opening partner Phil Salt finished lower down the order on 59 not out. The two built a decisive partnership following the early departure of Jos Buttler. Left arm seamer Arshdeep Singh took the lone wicket for the visitors, while the rest of the bowling attack found it difficult to contain the scoring rate. This outcome confirmed India's inaugural bilateral T20I series loss against England, following a 0-2 series defeat against Ireland.
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