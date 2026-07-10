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World Record Alert! Shreyas Iyer scripts history, becomes first player in the world to...

Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer established a unique global milestone by becoming the premier cricketer worldwide to secure the coin flip in all six of his opening T20I fixtures as team leader.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 10, 2026, 10:25 AM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 10:26 AM IST
World Record Alert! Shreyas Iyer scripts history, becomes first player in the world to...
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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