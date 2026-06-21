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World Record alert! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazes fastest ever List A half century in 11 balls, hits 94 of 29 balls

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has broken the world record for the fastest ever half century in List A cricket history, reaching his fifty in an unbelievable 11 deliveries against Sri Lanka A.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 10:39 AM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 10:49 AM IST
World Record alert! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazes fastest ever List A half century in 11 balls, hits 94 of 29 balls
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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