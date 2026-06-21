/World Record alert! Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazes fastest ever List A half century in 11 balls, hits 94 of 29 balls

The 15 year old cricket prodigy from Samastipur has sent shockwaves through the sporting world. Playing in the summit clash of the Tri Nation A Series 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has broken the world record for the fastest ever half century in List A cricket history, reaching his fifty in an unbelievable 11 deliveries against Sri Lanka A.
He missed out on a century after a blistering 94 off just 29 balls, smashing 10 fours and eight sixes before being caught by Vijayakanth Viyaskanth off Sahan Arachchige.
The Dambulla Carnage
Opening the innings alongside Priyansh Arya, Sooryavanshi entered the middle in a completely different mood. Bringing pure IPL style aggression to the 50 over format, he smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers to all corners of the park. Powered by his relentless boundary hitting, the young India A side raced past the 50 run mark in just three overs and crossed 80 runs within four overs. The assault was so severe that the Sri Lankan captain was forced to utilize four different bowlers in the first five overs of the match.
A Point to Prove Following Ugly Spat and Lean Run
The world already had its eyes fixed on Sooryavanshi before this historic innings. When India A and Sri Lanka A last faced off, tempers flared significantly. The young opening batter found himself at the center of a heated altercation, shoving a Sri Lankan player after being provoked on the field.
Beyond the off field drama, Sooryavanshi had a massive point to prove with his bat. He arrived in the island nation carrying sky high expectations following a record breaking IPL season where he amassed over 750 runs and hit more than 70 sixes. However, the tacky Sri Lankan pitches initially tested him. Prior to the final, he managed only 117 runs across four innings, registering scores of 14, 44, 21, and 38. He repeatedly got solid starts but failed to convert them.
Interestingly, this perfectly mirrors his trajectory during the Under 19 World Cup, where he had a relatively subdued tournament before going all guns blazing on the day of the final.
Match Conditions and Toss Details
For this highly anticipated Sunday final, Sri Lanka A won the toss and elected to bowl first in Dambulla. The weather was excellent for a One Day International game.
The pitch report indicated a patch of grass in the middle of the surface, offering early assistance to the fast bowlers. However, the areas closer to the batters were dry, meaning the pitch would start turning once the ball became older and softer. The clear objective for Tilak Varma and his Indian side was to maximize the powerplay overs using the explosive Sooryavanshi and Arya combination.
Tournament Journey for India A
The Tilak Varma led squad experienced a roller coaster journey to reach the final of the Tri Nation A Series. Here are their previous results:
June 9: India A defeated Sri Lanka A by eight runs
June 11: India A lost to Afghanistan A by 4 runs via the DLS method
June 15: India A lost to Sri Lanka A in a thrilling Super Over
June 17: India A defeated Afghanistan A by 101 runs
India A Playing XI: Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (captain), Kumar Kushagra (wicketkeeper), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anukul Roy, Vipraj Nigam, Ashok Sharma, Yash Thakur.
Sri Lanka A Playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (captain), Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Mohamed Shiraz, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan.
Complete Squad Rosters
India A Squad
Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma (Captain), Kumar Kushagra (Wicketkeeper), Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Anukul Roy, Anshul Kamboj, Yash Thakur, Ayush Badoni, Prabhsimran Singh, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma.
Sri Lanka A Squad
Niroshan Dickwella (Wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige (Captain), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Ravindu Fernando, Wanuja Sahan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dulaj Samuditha, Kugathas Mathulan, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Chamika Gunasekara, Mohamed Shiraz, Chamika Karunaratne.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.