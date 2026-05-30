World record broken: Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan dethrone Gayle and Kohli to become greatest T20 pair of all time

Star Gujarat Titans openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan made history on Friday night, surpassing the legendary duo of Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli to register their 11th century partnership in T20 cricket. Their breathtaking 167-run stand against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 powered Gujarat Titans into the final of the tournament.

Gujarat Titans' star opening pair surpass Kohli-Gayle record

Sudarshan and Gill, who have firmly established themselves as the backbone of the Gujarat Titans batting lineup, produced yet another match-winning stand together. Had it not been for an unfortunate hit-wicket dismissal that ended Sudarshan's innings, Gujarat would have in all likelihood romped to a massive 10-wicket victory. The duo will once again be central to GT's hopes of claiming their second IPL title when they take the field in the final.

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Most century stands in men's T20 cricket history

Most Century Stands in Men's T20 Cricket (Any Wicket)

11 – Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan (48 innings)

10 – Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli (63 innings)

10 – Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan (75 innings)

10 – AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli (77 innings)

7 – Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh (44 innings)

Gill-Sudarshan also equal world record for opening partnerships

Sudarshan and Gill now also hold the record for the most century opening partnerships in men's T20 cricket, with eight hundred-run stands for the first wicket, a tally they share jointly with Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

GT duo set new IPL playoffs partnership record

The pair further etched their names into the record books by posting the highest partnership for any wicket in IPL playoff history. Their 167-run stand surpassed the previous record of 159 runs set by Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2011 final.

Highest partnerships in IPL playoffs history

Highest Partnerships in IPL Playoffs (Any Wicket)

167 – Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan (GT) vs RR, Mullanpur, 2026 Qualifier 2

159 – Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay (CSK) vs RCB, Chennai, 2011 Final

140* – Michael Hussey and Suresh Raina (CSK) vs MI, Delhi, 2013 Qualifier 1

138 – Shubman Gill and Sai Sudarshan (GT) vs MI, Ahmedabad, 2023 Qualifier 2

136 – Manvinder Bisla and Jacques Kallis (KKR) vs CSK, Chennai, 2012 Final

Chasing a target of 215, Gujarat Titans rode on Gill's magnificent 104 off 53 balls, an innings laced with 15 boundaries and three sixes, to qualify for the final with comfort, finishing on 219 for 3 in the penultimate over. GT will now face RCB for IPL 2026 trophy.

Shubman Gill on playing a home final -

"Feeling is really good. But quick turnaround so tomorrow we'll just rest and recover and then go there and assess conditions. I think if you don't play the occasion it brings the best out of us and that's what we spoke about. Let's take the occasion out and play some good cricket. Whether we win or lose, we should play good cricket," said Gill, who was named player of the match for his outstanding century, at the post-match presentation.