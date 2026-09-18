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WORLD RECORD! Jos Buttler becomes first-ever player to score 15,000 T20 runs

The England opener reached that mark during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 17, becoming the first player to accumulate 15,000 runs in the format.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 18, 2026, 11:30 AM IST|Updated: Sep 18, 2026, 11:30 AM IST
WORLD RECORD! Jos Buttler becomes first-ever player to score 15,000 T20 runs
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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