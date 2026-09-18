/WORLD RECORD! Jos Buttler becomes first-ever player to score 15,000 T20 runs

Jos Buttler needed only 30 runs to produce a milestone that had never been achieved in T20 cricket. The England opener reached that mark during the second T20I against Sri Lanka at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on September 17, becoming the first player to accumulate 15,000 runs in the format. His innings ended at 30, but the landmark had already been secured.
Buttler's achievement came as England completed a six wicket victory over Sri Lanka and moved 2-0 ahead in the three match series. England chased down Sri Lanka's 145/9 in only 12.1 overs, with Tom Banton finishing unbeaten on 52 from 24 balls.
The milestone also saw Buttler move beyond Kieron Pollard, whose T20 tally stood at 14,999 runs.
The Numbers Behind The Landmark
Buttler's 30 came from 16 deliveries and contained four fours and one six. He reached the historic figure during England's chase before Dushmantha Chameera dismissed him. The 36 year old has now collected 15,000 runs across 528 T20 appearances and 497 innings, averaging 35.46. His record includes nine centuries and 107 fifties, while his strike rate stands at 147.46.
Buttler's overall T20 tally also features 1,363 fours and 659 sixes.
The England batter's record breaking journey has included several major franchise competitions. He has scored 4,646 runs in 138 IPL matches at an average of 39.70, including seven centuries.
His other T20 returns include 2,688 runs in the Vitality Blast, 1,249 in The Hundred, 965 in SA20, 605 in the BBL, 225 in the BPL and 59 in the CLT20.
Buttler’s International Record
The latest achievement follows another significant milestone in Buttler's international career. He recently moved past Rohit Sharma's 4,231 T20I runs to become the second highest run scorer in men's T20Is. Buttler has 4,322 runs in the format for England and trails only Pakistan's Babar Azam, who has 4,596.
His T20I record includes two centuries and 29 fifties, with a strike rate of 149.65. He has also struck 402 fours and 190 sixes.
England Seal Series In Cardiff
Buttler's landmark was part of a comfortable England chase rather than a match winning individual innings. Sri Lanka reached 145/9 after being asked to bat first. Charith Asalanka top scored with 31, while Liam Dawson's three wickets helped England restrict the visitors.
England's response began quickly, with Buttler and Aneurin Donald adding 51 before both openers departed. Harry Brook made 23, while Banton's unbeaten 52 carried England across the line.
After the victory, Brook said: 'Tonight was a special performance again. Very clinical. They got off to a flier but the way we dragged it back was outstanding. There were some good performances - Overton bowling four overs straight through, not an easy task. And then Liam Dawson, obviously, Man of the Match tonight, the wickets he got and the way he reads the game with his experience was outstanding. We looked at the stats and it still suggested spin played a decent part on this pitch.'
The result gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead, while Buttler left Cardiff as the first batter to cross the 15,000 run barrier in T20 cricket.
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