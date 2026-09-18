/WORLD RECORD! Jos Buttler becomes first-ever player to score 15,000 T20 runs

After the victory, Brook said: 'Tonight was a special performance again. Very clinical. They got off to a flier but the way we dragged it back was outstanding. There were some good performances - Overton bowling four overs straight through, not an easy task. And then Liam Dawson, obviously, Man of the Match tonight, the wickets he got and the way he reads the game with his experience was outstanding. We looked at the stats and it still suggested spin played a decent part on this pitch.'