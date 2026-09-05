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  • /WORLD RECORD! Who is Sam Bodoano? English Cricketer runs 101.38 km just to bowl one ball

WORLD RECORD! Who is Sam Bodoano? English Cricketer runs 101.38 km just to bowl one ball

Guinness World Records is now reviewing the submitted evidence. The organisation has indicated that its verification process can take around two weeks, meaning Bodoano's extraordinary 101.38 km run up still awaits formal confirmation.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
WORLD RECORD! Who is Sam Bodoano? English Cricketer runs 101.38 km just to bowl one ball
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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WORLD RECORD! Who is Sam Bodoano? English Cricketer runs 101.38 km just to bowl one ball
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