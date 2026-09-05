/WORLD RECORD! Who is Sam Bodoano? English Cricketer runs 101.38 km just to bowl one ball

English club cricketer and endurance athlete Sam Bodoano has taken the concept of a bowling run up to an extraordinary level, completing a 101.38 km journey from Lord’s Cricket Ground in north London to Valley End Cricket Club in Woking before bowling a single delivery. The 22 year old spent approximately 14 hours completing the challenge, which was designed to break the existing Guinness World Record for the longest cricket bowling run up.
Sam Bodoano has etched his name into the record books by completing a remarkable 101.38 km journey from Lord’s Cricket Ground to Valley End Cricket Club in Woking before delivering a single ball. The 22 year old completed the gruelling challenge in 14 hours, smashing the previous men's record of 24 km, which was set by Tom Dunn in August 2024.
Bodoano has also submitted details of his achievement to the Guinness Book of World Records after completing the extraordinary challenge under the stipulated conditions.
From Lord’s To Valley End
Bodoano began his journey just before midnight on August 30, setting off from the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground. He eventually reached Valley End Cricket Club near Woking the following afternoon, completing the run in full traditional cricket whites. He also had to carry the match ball throughout the entire journey as part of the requirements for the record attempt. Once he arrived at the club, Bodoano immediately delivered the opening ball of an 11 a side match to his father.
His father struck the historic delivery into the covers for no run, allowing Bodoano to complete the unusual challenge before taking part in the rest of the fixture.
101.38km To Avoid Falling Short
The original target was 100km, but Bodoano deliberately extended his route to ensure his tracking device did not record a distance below the required mark.
His final distance was 101.38 km, equivalent to 62.9 miles and almost two and a half times the distance of a standard marathon. The route took him through London and across the River Thames, with Tower Bridge, The Oval and Richmond Park among the notable locations he passed before continuing into Surrey.
The effort would comfortably surpass the previous men's record of 24km, set by Tom Dunn in August 2024. Dunn had completed his 24km run from Bethnal Green to Wandsworth Common before bowling.
Charity Cause Behind The Challenge
Bodoano's attempt was also undertaken to raise money for The Ruth Strauss Foundation, the cancer charity founded by former England captain Andrew Strauss in memory of his late wife. Reports put the amount raised at almost £6,000, adding a charitable purpose to the remarkable endurance challenge.
The physical demands did not stop Bodoano from participating in the match. He managed to hit two sixes during his innings, although the Ruth Strauss XI ultimately lost to Valley End Socials by one run.
Guinness World Records is now reviewing the submitted evidence. The organisation has indicated that its verification process can take around two weeks, meaning Bodoano's extraordinary 101.38 km run up still awaits formal confirmation.
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