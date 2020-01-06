World Test Championship, Points Table: Australia close in on top-ranked India

Australia have grabbed a full 120 points and are firmly placed at the second position in the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship points table following their three-match series whitewash of New Zealand.

Australia are now standing on 296 points after completing the 3-0 series win and just 66 points behind India, who are placed at the top spot with 360 points from three series. In 2019, India won their Test series against West Indies, South Africa and Bangladesh to take the top spot.

Australia had earlier gained a full 120 points in a two-match home series against Pakistan and earned 56 for a 2-2 draw with England.

New Zealand remain on 60 points after two series, having split points for a 1-1 series draw with Sri Lanka earlier on. Sri Lanka and Pakistan are slightly ahead with 80 points each.

Here is a full table:

Team Match Wins Lost Points India 7 7 0 360 Australia 10 7 2 296 Pakistan 4 1 2 80 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 80 New Zealand 5 1 4 60 England 6 2 3 56 South Africa 4 1 3 30 West Indies 2 0 2 0 Bangladesh 2 0 2 0

Points in the World Test Championship are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), the points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series, like in The Ashes.

England and South Africa, currently engaged in a four-Test series which hosts South Africa lead 1-0, are on 56 and 30 points, respectively, while the West Indies and Bangladesh have yet to earn a point after one series each, played against India.

The top two teams at the end of the league will advance to the final, which will be played in the United Kingdom in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.