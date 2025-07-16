World Test Championship Setback: England Lose Points For Over-Rate Offence In Lord’s Test

ENG vs IND: In a setback for England’s ambitions of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, the team has been docked two crucial points for maintaining a slow over rate during the Lord’s Test against India. The ICC also imposed a 10% match fee fine on the players for the breach.

England Drop to Third in WTC Standings

As a result of the points deduction, England’s WTC tally dropped from 24 to 22, reducing their point percentage from 66.67% to 61.11%. This slide saw Sri Lanka leapfrog them into second place on the table, with 66.67%, while India remain fourth despite their narrow 22-run win at Lord’s.

Australia continue to dominate the table with a perfect 100% win record, having won all three of their matches so far.

ICC Sanctions for Over-Rate Breach

The penalty was imposed after match referee Richie Richardson found England to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were considered.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, players are fined 5% of their match fee for every over short of the required number. Additionally, Article 16.11.2 of the WTC playing conditions mandates that one WTC point is deducted for each over not bowled within the allotted time.

Ben Stokes Accepts Sanction Without Hearing

England captain Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions and pleaded guilty, avoiding the need for a formal hearing. The ICC confirmed the ruling in an official statement. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, with support from third umpire Ahsan Raza and fourth umpire Graham Lloyd.

India Gain Boost, But Still Fourth

Despite the win at Lord’s, India remain in fourth place in the WTC standings with just 12 points from three matches and a win percentage of 33.33%. The narrow victory at Lord’s keeps them in the hunt, but they will need a strong second half of the cycle to climb into the top two.

Manchester Showdown Awaits

The next Test between India and England begins on July 23 at Old Trafford, Manchester. With both teams needing momentum in the WTC race, the stakes are high. A win for England could restore their top-two position, while India will look to build on their Lord’s triumph and keep their finals hopes alive.