World Test Championship To Stay In England: ICC Awards Hosting Rights For 2027, 2029, 2031

In a significant development that will shape the future of Test cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that England will continue to host the next three World Test Championship (WTC) Finals — in 2027, 2029, and 2031. This decision was announced following the ICC Annual Conference held in Singapore and solidifies England’s position as the spiritual and strategic home of the marquee Test event.

Despite mounting interest from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to bring the final to Indian soil, the ICC has chosen to stay with the tried-and-tested formula, citing England’s “proven track record” and “logistical advantages.”

Why England? A Proven Track Record and Global Appeal

The ECB’s consistent success in organizing the WTC Finals in 2021 (Southampton), 2023 (The Oval), and 2025 (Lord’s) heavily influenced the ICC’s decision. Each of these finals drew strong international viewership and filled stadiums — even in England’s absence as a finalist.

The recent 2025 final at Lord’s saw South Africa break their ICC title drought in front of a packed crowd, adding a compelling narrative to the historic venue. With New Zealand and Australia defeating India in the first two finals, and South Africa besting Australia in the latest, the event has already begun crafting a legacy that appeals to fans worldwide.

Richard Gould, ECB CEO, said, “We are absolutely delighted to have been entrusted with hosting the next three WTC Finals. The passion of English fans for Test cricket and the global audience's enthusiasm have made these finals a celebration of the game’s purest format.”

India Misses Out: Political and Logistical Concerns

While India has the infrastructure and the appetite for big-ticket matches, the ICC appears to have weighed concerns over neutral venue advantages, political tensions, and uncertain crowd dynamics in case of India’s absence from the final.

Sources indicate that discussions during the ICC Chief Executives’ meeting in Zimbabwe earlier this year saw BCCI lobby for India to host a future WTC final. However, ongoing subcontinental tensions — particularly involving India and Pakistan — and fears of half-empty stadiums if India fails to qualify likely tipped the scales against the move.

Notably, Australian skipper Pat Cummins had earlier suggested that the defending champion should host the final — a proposal that, for now, remains unadopted.

ICC’s Broader Vision: Inclusion, Reform, and Global Expansion

The Annual Conference wasn’t just about venues. The ICC reaffirmed its commitment to supporting displaced Afghan women cricketers, in collaboration with the BCCI, ECB, and Cricket Australia. This initiative will see structured high-performance training and opportunities in major women’s tournaments like the 2025 ODI World Cup in India and the 2026 T20 World Cup in England.

Additionally, the ICC has issued a three-month ultimatum to USA Cricket to implement governance reforms or face consequences. Meanwhile, France, Hong Kong, and Canada now have representatives on the ICC Chief Executives Committee, reflecting the governing body’s push for wider inclusion.

In another milestone, the ICC welcomed Timor Leste and Zambia as new Associate Members, bringing the total membership to 110 — a testament to cricket’s growing global footprint.