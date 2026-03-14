'Would have gone for sportsman spirit': Salman Ali Agha breaks silence on run-out controversy with Mehidy Hasan - WATCH

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha has broken his silence following his polarizing dismissal in the second ODI against Bangladesh, stating that he would have prioritized the "spirit of cricket" over a tactical run-out. The incident, which occurred on Friday, March 13, at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium, has reignited global debates regarding the boundary between the laws of the game and professional etiquette.

The Misunderstanding at the Crease

The dismissal took place in the 39th over during a steady partnership between Agha and Mohammad Rizwan. After a delivery from Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck Agha’s pad and bat, the batter assumed the ball was effectively dead. Stepping out of his crease, Agha attempted to pick up the ball to hand it back to the bowler as a gesture of assistance. Miraz, however, acted instantly, dislodging the stumps while Agha was still short of his ground.

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Speaking at the post-match press conference, Agha clarified his thought process during the moment of the error. "Actually, the ball hit on my pad and then my bat. So I thought he can't get me run-out now, because the ball already hit on my pad and my bat. I was just trying to give him the ball back. I was not looking for the run or anything like that, but he already decided [to make the run-out]," Agha explained.

A Difference in Perspective

While acknowledging that the dismissal was entirely within the legal framework of the sport, Agha suggested that he would not have appealed had the roles been reversed.

"I think sportsman spirit has to be there," Agha said. "What he [Mehidy] has done is in the law. I think if he thinks it's right, it's right, but if you ask me my perspective, I would have done differently. I would have gone for sportsman spirit. We haven't done this [type of thing] previously, we would never do that in the future as well."

Salman Ali Agha on Mehidy Hasan Miraz's controversial run-out.



"I would have chosen the spirit of the game".



pic.twitter.com/sJWJiAeZpM — Salman. (@TsMeSalman) March 13, 2026

Regrets Over On-Field Altercation

The dismissal led to a heated exchange involving Agha, Miraz, and Litton Das, which required Mohammad Rizwan to intervene as a peacemaker. Agha, who scored a resilient 64 off 62 balls before the incident, expressed regret over his visible fury on the field.

"It was just heat-of-the-moment kind of stuff," he admitted. "If you ask me what would I have done, I would have done things differently. But it was everything, whatever happened after that, it was in the moment. I can't remember what I was saying and I can't remember what he was saying. I'm sure I wasn't saying nice things, and I'm sure he wasn't saying nice stuff as well."

Looking Forward

When questioned about whether he had reconciled with the Bangladesh skipper, Agha maintained a composed but firm stance. "I haven't yet, but don't worry, I'll find him," he remarked.

Despite the psychological blow of the dismissal, Pakistan’s performance remained unaffected as they secured a commanding 128 run victory via the DLS method to level the series. The incident adds a layer of tension to the upcoming series decider, especially following a month where Pakistani cricket has faced significant external pressures, including a T20 World Cup final loss and the recent "Rafale" gesture controversy that saw players like Haris Rauf go unsold in The Hundred auctions.