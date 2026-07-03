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'Would have taken their pants off': Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer slammed for benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Ireland

The former India head coach demonstrated his characteristic blunt honesty while making a passionate argument for the immediate inclusion of the teenager into the national playing lineup.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:14 AM IST
'Would have taken their pants off': Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer slammed for benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Ireland
Image Credit: Credits - instgaram (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi)

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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