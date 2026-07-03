/'Would have taken their pants off': Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer slammed for benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Ireland

Ravi Shastri has strongly criticized the team management's choice to keep Vaibhav Sooryavanshi on the bench, declaring that the 15 year old prodigy should have made his international debut during the recent matches against Ireland. The former national coach insisted that the young batsman would have completely dominated the opposition attack given the slow pitch and short boundary dimensions.
The former India head coach demonstrated his characteristic blunt honesty while making a passionate argument for the immediate inclusion of the teenager into the national playing lineup. Sooryavanshi received his first senior national call up for the consecutive tours of Ireland and England following exceptional performances in youth tournaments and domestic cricket. Although multiple analysts anticipated the prodigy would debut during the matches in Ireland, the management opted to maintain Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma as the opening pair across all three fixtures, with Ishan Kishan filling the third batting spot.
Shastri Believes India Squandered Ideal Opportunity to Unleash Emerging Talent
Shastri contends that the national team wasted an excellent opening to introduce one of the most promising young batsmen in the country. While sharing his insights on the Sony Sports Network ahead of the opening Twenty20 international against England, the veteran commentator stated that Sooryavanshi would have easily handled the Irish bowling unit.
"Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar. It was such a slow and spongy track. He would have smacked them on the terrace, it was such a small ground. He would have taken their pants off. He should have definitely played there. Now, whether he plays in England, I'm not sure. I am not sure whether they will blame him, but give him a game as soon as possible. He has smashed everyone in the IPL. Which fast bowler did he spare? And you're making him warm the bench," Shastri remarked.
The outspoken commentary from Shastri followed India's unexpected 0 to 2 series loss to Ireland, which represented the host nation's inaugural bilateral series triumph against the multiple time world champions. This particular outcome reinforced the former player's conviction that the team leadership should have shown confidence in the 15 year old asset.
The Dynamic Impact of Youthful Fearlessness
The former manager went on to detail the specific reasons why he believes the young player is fully prepared to handle the demands of international cricket.
"He is the X-factor, does not have any baggage. He is just 15, has the exuberance of youth. He has no fear, and if he gets going in the first 2-3 overs, he will give you the kind of start that the middle order can capitalise on. You will have to make space for him," Shastri explained.
The extended wait for Sooryavanshi's senior debut persisted into mid week when he was once more excluded from the starting team for the inaugural Twenty20 international against England at Chester le Street. The strategists within the Indian setup have continued to show faith in their established tournament winning top order configuration of Samson, Sharma, and Kishan, leaving the teenager on the sidelines despite growing public pressure for a change.
Sooryavanshi's heroics
The talented left handed batsman has maintained exceptional form throughout the past calendar year. He played a central role during the national youth team's successful title run at the Under 19 World Cup by scoring a brilliant 175 runs in the final match, before following that up with an incredible domestic tournament season. He concluded that competition with a total of 776 runs to claim the individual batting crown, cementing his status as the youngest cricketer in history to top the scoring leaderboards of that major league. With four remaining matches scheduled on the tour of England, Sooryavanshi retains several opportunities to earn a selection into the active playing eleven.
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