/'Would have taken their pants off': Gautam Gambhir, Shreyas Iyer slammed for benching Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in Ireland

"Arrey, woh khelna chahiye tha yaar. It was such a slow and spongy track. He would have smacked them on the terrace, it was such a small ground. He would have taken their pants off. He should have definitely played there. Now, whether he plays in England, I'm not sure. I am not sure whether they will blame him, but give him a game as soon as possible. He has smashed everyone in the IPL. Which fast bowler did he spare? And you're making him warm the bench," Shastri remarked.