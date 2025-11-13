Advertisement
ISHAN KISHAN

'Would Himself Want To Go To Mumbai': Mohammad Kaif Believes This SRH Star Would Perform Better With MI

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared a strong opinion on Ishan Kishan’s potential move back to the Mumbai Indians.

Last Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
  • Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Kishan’s future, Sunrisers Hyderabad appeared to put the rumours to rest with a cryptic social media post.
  • After failing to reach the playoffs in IPL 2025, SRH will be determined to improve their performance in the upcoming season.
'Would Himself Want To Go To Mumbai': Mohammad Kaif Believes This SRH Star Would Perform Better With MI

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has shared a strong opinion on Ishan Kishan’s potential move back to the Mumbai Indians, suggesting that the wicketkeeper-batter would perform much better with the franchise he previously represented in the IPL. Although Kishan started his IPL 2025 campaign impressively with a century in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) opening match against Rajasthan Royals (RR), his form dipped as the tournament progressed. After that ton, he managed to register only one more fifty and concluded the season with 354 runs from 14 matches.

Following his underwhelming season, reports have linked Kishan with a return to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2026. Addressing the speculation, Kaif expressed confidence that the left-hander would find his rhythm again if he rejoined MI, given the freedom and batting position he would likely enjoy there.

“Ishan Kishan is a better batter at Wankhede. He will open if he plays for MI. At SRH, he is batting at number three, and there is a huge difference. Despite taking him for a higher price, Hyderabad haven’t been able to give him the right slot,” Kaif said on his YouTube channel.
“Maybe Ishan would himself want to go to Mumbai if a deal is possible. For MI, it is a great option — having an Indian opener and wicketkeeper allows flexibility with foreign players,” he added.

SRH subtly confirm Kishan’s retention
Amid the ongoing speculation surrounding Kishan’s future, Sunrisers Hyderabad appeared to put the rumours to rest with a cryptic social media post indirectly confirming his retention. The franchise posted a 19-second video on X (formerly Twitter) captioned, “Orange looks 24K on him.” The clip featured Kishan wearing the SRH jersey and practicing in the nets.

SRH aim for redemption in IPL 2026
After failing to reach the playoffs in IPL 2025, SRH will be determined to improve their performance in the upcoming season. The Hyderabad-based side finished sixth on the points table with 13 points from 14 matches. With the retention deadline approaching, it remains to be seen which players the franchise will decide to keep for the new campaign. The same Hyderabad was runners up of IPL 2024.

