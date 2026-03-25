'Would rather die in prison than...': Imran Khan's sons' drop explosive revelation

Former Pakistan captain and ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan’s health, particularly his eyesight issues, has sparked widespread concern in Pakistan and the global cricket community. While he continues to face multiple legal cases since his arrest in 2023, his two sons have revealed his unyielding resolve from behind bars.

Michael Atherton Shares Insights After Speaking to Imran Khan’s Sons

In a recent column for The Times, former England captain Michael Atherton shared insights after speaking with Imran Khan’s sons, Sulaiman Khan and Kasim Khan. The brothers offered an emotional glimpse into their family’s struggles and their father’s defiant mindset.

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“He’d Rather Die in Prison”: Sulaiman Khan on His Father’s Resolve

Sulaiman Khan described how the family has learned to cope with the constant risks their father faces. He recalled past incidents, including the assassination attempt on Imran Khan a few years ago, and shared his father’s firm stance on principles.

“He’s already had a few close shaves, like when he was shot a few years ago. I wouldn’t say you ever get used to it but you build a bit of a thick skin for that kind of thing. I wouldn’t say we’ve been preparing for it but I know this is his passion and he’s said publicly I think that he’d rather die in prison than go away from his principles,” Sulaiman told Atherton.

Early Fears and Reluctance Towards Politics

Sulaiman also opened up about his own early fears regarding his father’s political journey. As a younger boy, he wished Imran would stay away from the dangers of politics and perhaps stick to cricket commentary instead.

“I used to hate him being in politics when I was younger. I’d wish he’d do cricket analysis or something. I remember when he had a stand-off with a politician in Karachi, a mafia sort of character. I’d beg him to get out of politics but he’d laugh it off and I basically came to realise that he wouldn’t be happy if he wasn’t doing politics or something that he felt was really impactful and risky, so I’ve got used to it as I’ve got older,” he added.

Kasim Khan Highlights His Father’s Sense of Purpose

Kasim Khan echoed similar pride in his father’s commitment, emphasizing that Imran Khan’s life is driven by a larger purpose for the people of Pakistan.

“I remember being quite proud that he was fighting for something that he cared about. I would never want him to do anything else really, because I know how much it means to him. And people say, ‘Wouldn’t you love it if he did some deal and came to England?’ But I know he wouldn’t be able to stand up as himself if he left the other political prisoners in jail [and] spent a cosy life with us. He wouldn’t be able to function. His life is dedicated to something greater, to the people of Pakistan, trying to pull it out of poverty and rid it of corruption. I don’t think there’s anything else that would make him happy,” Kasim said.

Health Concerns Add to Ongoing Challenges

Imran Khan’s reported eyesight issues have further intensified concerns among supporters, adding to the challenges he faces while dealing with multiple legal cases since his arrest.

From World Cup Glory to Political Struggles

Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to the 1992 Cricket World Cup title and later served as Prime Minister from 2018 to 2022, has maintained that all cases against him are politically motivated. His sons’ revelations have once again highlighted the personal cost he continues to pay while remaining steadfast in his political beliefs, offering a rare and emotional insight into the family’s perspective during a turbulent period.