'Wouldn't mind breaking a few hearts': NZ captain fires 'wants to silence crowd' warning at India channelising his inner Pat Cummins

In a final pre-match address before the T20 World Cup summit clash, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner further intensified the psychological battle. Beyond his "heartbreaker" comments, Santner explicitly stated that his primary objective is to quiet the massive Indian support base at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Objective: Silence the Crowd

Santner drew parallels to previous matches in the tournament, noting that the gap between top teams has narrowed significantly. He suggested that New Zealand is ready to capitalize on the high-pressure environment surrounding the hosts.

"That is the goal to silence the ground. T20 is fickle. It comes down to little moments. England were close, RSA were playing very well. There is lot of pressure for India to win WC at home. If we put the added pressure on them, it will be great," he said at the press conference.

Upsetting the Favorites

The New Zealand skipper believes that playing at home brings a unique set of burdens for India, which the Black Caps intend to use to their advantage. Santner emphasized that the outcome will likely be decided by small, pivotal moments rather than a massive talent gap.

“Yeah, I guess that’s the goal, isn’t it? Is to silence the crowd… we’ve seen throughout the whole World Cup that you know, a lot of teams are on similar pages, and it comes down to you know, some little moments… we can upset another big team, and I think there’s obviously a lot of pressure on India to win this World Cup at home,” Santner added.

Head to Head Record: India vs New Zealand in T20Is

Total Matches Played: 30

India Won: 18

New Zealand Won: 11

Tied: 1

Recent Performance (Last 5 Matches)

India: W, L, W, W, W

New Zealand: W, AB, W, L, W

Official World Cup Final Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel.

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway.

Context of the Rivalry

Santner’s focus on the "little things" and "team performance" highlights New Zealand’s strategy to remain calm while the home crowd demands a victory from Suryakumar Yadav’s men. With the memory of the 2023 ODI World Cup final still fresh, the narrative of "silencing the crowd" has become the central theme of the 2026 T20 showdown.