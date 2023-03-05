WPL 2023 UP-W vs GUJ-W: 'It Is Yet To Be...', Gujarat Giants' Sneh Raha Gives Big Update On Captain Beth Mooney's Injury

Gujarat Giants vice-captain Sneh Rana admitted that her side was outplayed in all departments but there was no reason to feel let down after they made plenty of mistakes in the field and with the ball which allowed Mumbai Indians to run away with the contest. Rana said, "The atmosphere was a lot different and it was a big match for a lot of people. We have a lot of players from the domestic circuit. "Yes, fielding played a major role in today's match and I think it is a learning (experience) for all of us. There are some who soak in the atmosphere quickly, but some others take their time."

"We will speak about the mistakes that we made after this game. But we have given a clear message to all the players that they need to keep their heads high all the time. The tournament has just begun now, we need to cheer up. We will come back stronger," she added. Rana said Gujarat Giants never lost the intent despite being outmatched.

"We got left behind in all the departments. All the girls cooperated with each other nicely, we lost a lot of wickets at the start but our intent was always there to change the target," she said. Rana heaped praise on Kaur's innings in the first half of the match.

An unfortunate start to the chase for the Gujarat Giants!



Captain Beth Mooney is retired hurt while Harleen Deol gets dismissed in the very first over by @natsciver! #TATAWPL | #GGvMI pic.twitter.com/Pxa25TsVV7 March 4, 2023

"She played incredibly well, I think for the past few series she has been in great form. This is a great thing for Indian cricket. The way she showcased her class today, the way she played a captain's innings, it was brilliant," Rana expressed.

There was, however, no update on Beth Mooney's injury which prevented her from coming out to bat again. "It is yet to be updated by the physio," Rana said.