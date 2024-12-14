WPL 2025 Auction Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Women's Premier League Auction Event Live Telecast On Tv, Online, Laptop, Mobile Apps
The WPL 2025 Auction will be held tomorrow, December 15 in Bengaluru. Teams, with varied budgets, aim to strategically bid for top talent. Scroll down to check complete details about the event.
WPL Auction 2025: The stage is set for the highly anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 Auction, scheduled to take place on Sunday, December 15 in Bengaluru. This mini-auction marks the beginning of another exciting chapter in women’s cricket, with only 19 slots available for five teams.
WPL Auction 2025: Total Registered Players
A total of 400 players initially registered for the auction. However, after consultation with the five franchises, the list was trimmed to 120 players:
Indian Players: 91 (9 capped players)
Overseas Players: 29
Associate Nations: 3 emerging players
This diverse pool reflects the expanding global influence of women’s cricket.
WPL Auction 2025: Available Slots
Although 120 players will go under the hammer, there are only 19 slots available across all five franchises. Teams are expected to bid strategically to strengthen their squads.
WPL Auction 2025: All Live Streaming Details
When will the WPL Auction 2025 take place?
The Women’s Premier League Auction 2025 is scheduled for Sunday, December 15.
Where will the WPL Auction 2025 be held?
The auction will be conducted in Bengaluru.
What time will the WPL Auction 2025 start?
The event is set to begin at approximately 3:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the WPL Auction 2025?
You can watch the WPL Auction 2025 live on the Sports18 Network in India.
How can I watch the WPL Auction 2025 online?
The auction will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website in India.
WPL Auction 2025: Available Purse for Teams
Each franchise enters the auction with a different purse. Gujarat Giants have the largest purse of ₹4.4 crore, while Delhi Capitals have the smallest with ₹2.5 crore.
Gujarat Giants: ₹4.4 crore (4 slots, max 2 overseas players)
UP Warriorz: ₹3.9 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: ₹3.25 crore
Mumbai Indians: ₹2.65 crore
Delhi Capitals: ₹2.5 crore
Event Details: WPL Auction 2025
Date: Sunday, December 15, 2024
Location: Bengaluru, India
Time: Starts at 3:00 PM IST
Broadcast: Live on Sports18 Network in India
Live Streaming: Available on JioCinema app and website
With limited slots and a strong pool of players, the WPL 2025 Auction is expected to be fiercely competitive. Teams like Gujarat Giants will look to make the most of their budget, while others like Delhi Capitals must carefully strategize their bids. As fans eagerly wait to see which players secure contracts, the auction promises to set the tone for yet another thrilling WPL season.
