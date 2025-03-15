Advertisement
WPL 2025 FINAL

WPL 2025 Final: MI Outplay DC By Eight Runs To Lift Trophy

Mumbai Indians then restricted DC to 141 for 9 in 20 overs to win their second title in the tournament. Nat Sciver-Brunt (3/30) was the pick of the MI bowlers while Amelia Kerr took two wickets.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 15, 2025, 11:41 PM IST|Source: PTI
WPL 2025 Final: MI Outplay DC By Eight Runs To Lift Trophy

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by eight runs in the final to win their second Women's Premier League (WPL) title here on Saturday. Put in to bat, Mumbai Indians scored 149 for 7 with captain Harmanpreet Kaur top-scoring with a fine 44-ball 66 while Nat Sciver-Brunt chipped in with 30.

Mumbai Indians then restricted DC to 141 for 9 in 20 overs to win their second title in the tournament. Nat Sciver-Brunt (3/30) was the pick of the MI bowlers while Amelia Kerr took two wickets.

For DC, Marizanne Kapp top-scored with 40 while Jemimah Rodrigues contributed 30.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai Indians: 149 for 7 in 20 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 66, Nat Sciver-Brunt 30; Jess Jonassen 2/26, Shree Charani 2/43)

Delhi Capitals: 141 for 9 in 20 overs (Jemimah Rodrigues 30, Marizanne Kapp 40; Nat Sciver-Brunt 3/30).

NEWS ON ONE CLICK