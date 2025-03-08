WPL 2025: Georgia Voll Stars With Bat As UP Warriorz Knock Out RCB With 12-Run Win

Georgia Voll smashed a majestic unbeaten 99 as out-of-contention UP Warriorz played party-poopers, eliminating defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the Women's Premier League with a thrilling 12-run win in a high-scoring match in Lucknow on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Voll was in exceptional form, striking 17 fours and one six in her 56-ball innings to power UPW to a record total of 225/5, the highest ever in the tournament's history.

UPW's top order was in explosive form, with Kiran Navgire (46 off 16 balls), Grace Harris (39 off 22), and Chinelle Henry (19 off 15) all contributing with aggressive batting after being asked to bat first.

In reply, Richa Ghosh's blistering 33-ball 69 and Sneh Rana's fiery hitting, including three sixes and two fours off Deepti Sharma in the 19th over, kept RCB in the hunt. However, they fell short, finishing at 213 all out in 19.3 overs, unable to chase down the record target.

With the victory, UPW ended their campaign with six points, while RCB remained on four with one match left. The result also confirmed the knockout berths for Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians, who are both on eight points with one and two matches remaining, respectively.

Delhi Capitals had already secured their spot in the knockout stage with 10 points.

RCB started their chase confidently, reaching 70/2 in the first six overs, but lost wickets at regular intervals as they attempted to keep up with the required run rate.

Sabbhineni Meghana (27) hit two fours and as many sixes off Harris in the second over, but Henry removed skipper Smriti Mandhana (4). Ellyse Perry (28) struck three fours off the bowler before Sophie Ecclestone dismissed Meghana.

Raghvi Bist and Perry continued to fight back, taking on Kranti Goud, but Anjali Sarvani, making her debut, cleaned up Perry, and Henry sent Bist back, leaving RCB at 80/4 in 7.3 overs.

Ghosh then launched a blistering counter-attack, blasting five sixes and six fours in her 33-ball knock, but was eventually caught by Henry off Deepti Sharma. With 43 runs needed from the final 12 balls, Rana smashed some big hits off Deepti, but the bowler had her caught on the last ball.

RCB, who had lost their last four matches, saw skipper Mandhana win the toss, but Voll and Harris seized the opportunity, posting the highest powerplay score of the season -- 67/0.

Harris was the aggressor early on, smashing five fours off Kim Garth, while Voll contributed with three fours off Renuka Singh.

The partnership was broken when Harris was run out, but Navgire joined Voll for a rapid 71-run stand off 31 balls, taking UPW to 100 in just 9.3 overs. Navgire hit five sixes before being dismissed by Perry at long-off.

Voll and Henry added 43 runs off 25 balls as UPW continued their relentless attack. Henry hit four boundaries before being dismissed, leaving UPW at 191/3 in the 17th over.

Voll finished just one run short of a century as Deepti Sharma was run out off the final ball.