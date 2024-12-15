WPL 2025 GG FULL List Of Players: Gujarat Giants Complete Players List, Retained Players - Check Full Squad

Gujarat Giants made some shocking buys in the Women’s Premier League 2025 auction as they roped in Simran Shaikh for Rs 1.90 crore and then Deandra Dottin for Rs 1.70 crore. The Gujarat-based franchise will look to win the title this year as they ended the last season at the bottom of the table. They have the likes of Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt and Ash Gardner as they will look to do well in the upcoming edition of the WPL.

GG retained Players' list

Women’s GG Full WPL 2025 Squad:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare, Deandra Dottin (Rs. 1.70 crore), Simran Shaikh (Rs. 1.90 crore), Danielle Gibson (Rs. 30 lakh), Prakashika Naik (Rs. 10 lakh).