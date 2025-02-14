WPL 2025 GG vs RCB Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Online And On TV Channels?

The much-anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to kick off with a thrilling clash between defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Giants (GG). Cricket fans are in for a treat as the two powerhouses collide at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on February 14 at 7:30 PM IST. With Smriti Mandhana’s RCB aiming to defend their maiden WPL title and Ashleigh Gardner leading a restructured Gujarat Giants squad, expect fireworks right from the opening game. If you're wondering where and how to watch the GG vs RCB match live, we have you covered.

Where can you watch the GG vs RCB WPL 2025 match live?

For fans eager to catch all the action live, here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming and telecast options:

Live Telecast: The match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the game live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Match Venue: The match will take place at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara.

Match Time: February 14, 7:30 PM IST.

Cricket enthusiasts across India can tune in to these platforms to ensure they don’t miss a moment of the high-octane contest.

Which players will be in the spotlight for RCB vs GG?

The stage is set for an electrifying showdown as two of the biggest names in women’s cricket, Smriti Mandhana and Ashleigh Gardner, go head-to-head.

How is Smriti Mandhana shaping up for the season?

RCB captain Smriti Mandhana has been in stellar form, smashing a record-breaking 135 in her last ODI and registering three consecutive T20I fifties against West Indies in December. Her aggressive style and leadership make RCB formidable contenders for back-to-back titles.

What makes Ashleigh Gardner a key player for Gujarat Giants?

Newly appointed Gujarat Giants captain Ashleigh Gardner is a proven match-winner. She holds an impressive record against Mandhana, having dismissed her more times than any other bowler in both ODIs and T20Is. Gardner is also Gujarat’s leading run-scorer and top wicket-taker, making her the backbone of the team.

Mandhana, acknowledging Gardner’s prowess, stated ahead of the match: “She’s one of the best all-rounders in the game and a natural leader. It’ll be an exciting challenge.”

What is the WPL 2025 format and schedule?

The third edition of the Women’s Premier League will feature five teams battling across four venues in 22 matches from February 14 to March 15.

The league stage follows a double round-robin format, with each team playing the others twice.

The top-ranked team will directly advance to the final on March 15 in Mumbai.

The second and third-placed teams will play an Eliminator on March 13 for a spot in the final.

Matches will be hosted in Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Which players should fans keep an eye on in the GG vs RCB clash?

Apart from Mandhana and Gardner, several stars will be in the spotlight:

Ellyse Perry (RCB): The Australian all-rounder won the Orange Cap in WPL 2024 with 347 runs and will be key for RCB’s title defense.

Shreyanka Patil (RCB): The young spinner took 13 wickets last season and will be crucial in breaking Gujarat’s middle order.

Deandra Dottin (GG): The explosive West Indian all-rounder is expected to make a significant impact with both bat and ball.

Heather Knight (RCB): England’s captain adds stability to the RCB batting lineup and brings valuable experience to the squad.

Simran Shaikh (GG): Gujarat’s most expensive signing at the WPL 2025 auction, Shaikh will be under the spotlight to justify her price tag.

Where can you watch all WPL 2025 matches live?

Fans can follow the entire WPL 2025 season live on Disney+ Hotstar and Star Sports Network. With Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz, Gujarat Giants, and RCB all vying for the trophy, expect non-stop action, high-scoring games, and intense rivalries throughout the tournament.