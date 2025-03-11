WPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Chase Final Spot, RCB Look To Avoid 6th Consecutive Loss

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are having a poor season, will look to avoid their 6th consecutive loss in their match against Mumbai Indians who are confident and aiming to reach the final by winning the 20th match of WPL 2025 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The campaign of Mumbai Indians has been impressive, winning 5 out of 7 matches. However, the big challenge for the team has come from the top order, which didn’t perform well in the tournament, forcing the management to push down Yastika Bhatia.

Meanwhile, Hayley Matthews has been in good touch in the tournament. On the other hand, captain Harmanpreet has also played a few match-winning knocks.

As far as bowling line-up of Mumbai Indians is concerned, Amelia Kerr and Shabnim Shabnim Ismail have been the main wicket takers for Mumbai while Sciver-Brunt has played her role as well.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a poor season with their skipper Smriti Mandhana failing to deliver with the bat. Ellyse Perry has been impressive with her bat and carried the team in few matches till end but eventually it didn’t result in the favor of the team. Apart from Perry, Richa Ghosh has also tried her best with the bat for the team.

Not only their batting, RCB's bowling line up also failed against the top teams in WPL, which resulted in overall failure of the franchise in the 2025 season.

Probable XI For MI vs RCB WPL 2025 Match

Mumbai Indians (MI): Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amanjot Kaur, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sabbhineni Meghana, Danny Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Heather Graham/Georgia Wareham, Richa Ghosh(wk), Kanika Ahuja, Charlie Dean/Kim Garth, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh Thakur.