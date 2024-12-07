WPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Check Time, Date, Venue And Much More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the list for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024. The Player Auction will begin at 3PM IST on Sunday.

A total of 120 players have made the cut for the WPL 2025 Player Auction. Out of the 120, 91 are Indians and the rest overseas which includes three from associate nations. Out of the 91 Indian players, only nine of them are capped. On the other hand, there are 8 uncapped players in the overseas section.

Notably, most of the franchises have retained their core ahead of the auction with only 19 slots (including 5 for overseas) up for grabs.

Gujarat Giants, who didn't retain India's Sneh Rana, will enter the auction with the highest purse of Rs 4.4 Cr. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, runners-up in both the editions so far, will have the smallest purse with Rs 2.5 Cr.

Big Names Available In Auction

The big names who have listed their reserve price at the highest slab of INR 50 lakh (US$60,000 approx.) for the WPL 2025 Auction are - Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Lizelle Lee, Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Nadine de Klerk Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav and others.

Teams And Their Available Purse

Delhi Capitals: Rs 2.5 crore

Gujarat Giants: Rs 4.4 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 2.65 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3.25 crore

UP Warriorz: Rs 3.9 crore

Teams and their vacancies:

Delhi Capitals: Four vacancies, including one overseas

Gujarat Giants: Four vacancies, including two overseas

Mumbai Indians: Four vacancies, including one overseas

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Four vacancies, no overseas

UP Warriorz: Three vacancies, including one overseas

The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the WPL, having beaten Delhi Capitals in the 2024 final, played in Delhi. As of now, the BCCI has not confirmed the dates for the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League.