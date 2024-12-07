Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2829091https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/wpl-2025-player-auction-list-announced-check-time-date-venue-and-much-more-2829091.html
NewsCricket
WPL 2025 PLAYER AUCTION

WPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Check Time, Date, Venue And Much More

A total of 120 players have made the cut for the WPL 2025 Player Auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on December 15. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2024, 11:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WPL 2025 Player Auction List Announced: Check Time, Date, Venue And Much More

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the list for the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction, which is set to take place in Bengaluru on December 15, 2024. The Player Auction will begin at 3PM IST on Sunday.

A total of 120 players have made the cut for the WPL 2025 Player Auction. Out of the 120, 91 are Indians and the rest overseas which includes three from associate nations. Out of the 91 Indian players, only nine of them are capped. On the other hand, there are 8 uncapped players in the overseas section.  

Notably, most of the franchises have retained their core ahead of the auction with only 19 slots (including 5 for overseas) up for grabs.

Gujarat Giants, who didn't retain India's Sneh Rana, will enter the auction with the highest purse of Rs 4.4 Cr. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals, runners-up in both the editions so far, will have the smallest purse with Rs 2.5 Cr.

Big Names Available In Auction

The big names who have listed their reserve price at the highest slab of INR 50 lakh (US$60,000 approx.) for the WPL 2025 Auction are - Deandra Dottin, Heather Knight, Lizelle Lee, Lauren Bell, Sophia Dunkley, Nadine de Klerk Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav and others.

Teams And Their Available Purse

Delhi Capitals: Rs 2.5 crore

Gujarat Giants: Rs 4.4 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 2.65 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 3.25 crore

UP Warriorz: Rs 3.9 crore  

Teams and their vacancies:

Delhi Capitals: Four vacancies, including one overseas

Gujarat Giants: Four vacancies, including two overseas

Mumbai Indians: Four vacancies, including one overseas

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Four vacancies, no overseas

UP Warriorz: Three vacancies, including one overseas

The Smriti Mandhana-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the defending champions of the WPL, having beaten Delhi Capitals in the 2024 final, played in Delhi. As of now, the BCCI has not confirmed the dates for the 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India Security - Bangladesh Training Rohingya Terrorists?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Is ‘Mohammad’ the Most Popular Name in Britain?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP vs AAP Over Fake Voters in Delhi
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Muslims ‘banned’ in this Hindu colony of UP?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Bangladesh burning Indian goods?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is UP on high alert for December 6?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Bangladesh Preparing for War Amid Attacks on Hindus?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Pakistan Behind Sambhal Riots?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Caste Debate on Lord Krishna in Mathura?
DNA Video
DNA: Winter Session - Opposition Divided Again!
NEWS ON ONE CLICK