WPL 2025 Playoffs: Everything You Need To Know – Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming, And More
The WPL 2025 playoffs are set for an exciting finish as Delhi Capitals await the winner of the Mumbai Indians vs. Gujarat Giants Eliminator, with live streaming available on Star Sports and JioHotstar.
Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 has reached its most thrilling phase as the playoffs are set to determine this year's champions. The third edition of the WPL has been nothing short of spectacular, with jaw-dropping performances, unexpected eliminations, and an intense battle for the coveted title.
WPL 2025 Playoffs Overview
After weeks of high-octane cricket, three teams remain in contention. The Delhi Capitals Women have already booked their spot in the final, while Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women will face off in the Eliminator. One of the biggest surprises this season has been Gujarat Giants’ resurgence. After finishing at the bottom of the table in the last two editions, they have now reached their first-ever playoffs. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians are aiming to return to the final and reclaim their dominance.
WPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule
DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)
March 13 Thursday MI vs GG (Eliminator) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM
March 15 Saturday DC vs TBC (Final) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM
The Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be a do-or-die clash, with the winner advancing to the grand finale against Delhi Capitals.
Qualified Teams and Performance So Far
No. Team Wins Losses Playoff Stage
1 Delhi Capitals Women 5 3 Final
2 Mumbai Indians Women 5 3 Eliminator
3 Gujarat Giants Women 4 4 Eliminator
WPL 2025 Squads
Mumbai Indians Women
All-Rounders: Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta
Wicket-Keepers: G. Kamalini, Yastika Bhatia
Bowlers: Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail
Delhi Capitals Women
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi
All-Rounders: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N. Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey
Wicket-Keepers: Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia
Bowlers: Titas Sadhu
Gujarat Giants Women
Batters: Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh
All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer
Wicket-Keepers: Beth Mooney
Bowlers: Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil
WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details
Cricket fans can catch all the WPL 2025 playoff action live on Star Sports Network in India. For those who prefer online streaming, matches will be available on the JioHotstar app, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the excitement.
Key Players to Watch in the Playoffs
Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals Women): The experienced captain has been a consistent run-scorer and a guiding force for DC.
Natalie Sciver (Mumbai Indians Women): A world-class all-rounder, her contributions with both bat and ball will be crucial for MI.
Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants Women): One of the most dynamic all-rounders, her explosive batting and wicket-taking ability make her a game-changer.
