WPL 2025 Playoffs: Everything You Need To Know – Teams, Schedule, Live Streaming, And More

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 has reached its most thrilling phase as the playoffs are set to determine this year's champions. The third edition of the WPL has been nothing short of spectacular, with jaw-dropping performances, unexpected eliminations, and an intense battle for the coveted title.

WPL 2025 Playoffs Overview

After weeks of high-octane cricket, three teams remain in contention. The Delhi Capitals Women have already booked their spot in the final, while Mumbai Indians Women and Gujarat Giants Women will face off in the Eliminator. One of the biggest surprises this season has been Gujarat Giants’ resurgence. After finishing at the bottom of the table in the last two editions, they have now reached their first-ever playoffs. Meanwhile, defending champions Mumbai Indians are aiming to return to the final and reclaim their dominance.

WPL 2025 Playoffs Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueTime (IST)

March 13 Thursday MI vs GG (Eliminator) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM

March 15 Saturday DC vs TBC (Final) Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 07:30 PM

The Eliminator between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be a do-or-die clash, with the winner advancing to the grand finale against Delhi Capitals.

Qualified Teams and Performance So Far

No. Team Wins Losses Playoff Stage

1 Delhi Capitals Women 5 3 Final

2 Mumbai Indians Women 5 3 Eliminator

3 Gujarat Giants Women 4 4 Eliminator

WPL 2025 Squads

Mumbai Indians Women

All-Rounders: Akshita Maheshwari, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Nadine de Klerk, Natalie Sciver, Sajeevan Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta

Wicket-Keepers: G. Kamalini, Yastika Bhatia

Bowlers: Parunika Sisodia, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail

Delhi Capitals Women

Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi

All-Rounders: Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Minnu Mani, N. Charani, Niki Prasad, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

Wicket-Keepers: Nandini Kashyap, Sarah Bryce, Taniyaa Bhatia

Bowlers: Titas Sadhu

Gujarat Giants Women

Batters: Bharti Fulmali, Laura Wolvaardt, Phoebe Litchfield, Simran Shaikh

All-Rounders: Ashleigh Gardner, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Tanuja Kanwer

Wicket-Keepers: Beth Mooney

Bowlers: Kashvee Gautam, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Shabnam Shakil

WPL 2025 Live Streaming Details

Cricket fans can catch all the WPL 2025 playoff action live on Star Sports Network in India. For those who prefer online streaming, matches will be available on the JioHotstar app, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the excitement.

Key Players to Watch in the Playoffs

Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals Women): The experienced captain has been a consistent run-scorer and a guiding force for DC.

Natalie Sciver (Mumbai Indians Women): A world-class all-rounder, her contributions with both bat and ball will be crucial for MI.

Ashleigh Gardner (Gujarat Giants Women): One of the most dynamic all-rounders, her explosive batting and wicket-taking ability make her a game-changer.