WPL 2025 Points Table: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dominate After DC Victory

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 continues to captivate fans with thrilling performances and dynamic cricket action. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are off to a flying start, establishing themselves as early table-toppers after a commanding eight-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) on February 17, 2025. Let’s break down the latest standings and what this win means for the teams at the top.

RCB Ascend to Top Spot with Dominant Victory

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Smriti Mandhana, have once again proven their mettle in the WPL 2025. Their latest win over the Delhi Capitals solidifies their place at the top of the points table, with a perfect two wins from two matches. RCB’s net run rate of +1.440 speaks volumes about their dominance in the tournament so far.

The victory was highlighted by Mandhana’s dazzling 47-ball 81, which helped RCB chase down DC’s modest target of 142 in just 16.2 overs. Her explosive innings set the tone for the chase, and the team showed excellent composure to secure another clinical win.

On the bowling front, Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham delivered excellent performances. Renuka claimed 3 wickets for 23 runs, while Wareham supported with 3 for 25, helping RCB bowl out DC for just 141 in 19.3 overs.

With this win, RCB now have four points and a net run rate that could become crucial as the tournament progresses.

DC Struggle as RCB Clinch Victory

Despite their competitive start to the season, the Delhi Capitals found themselves on the losing end against RCB. Their net run rate took a hit, dropping from +0.05 to -0.882. Although the Capitals have one win from two matches, this loss leaves them with a lot of work to do. DC will need to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming matches, with their next game against UP Warriorz offering a crucial opportunity to regain form.

The team’s captain, Meg Lanning, will be looking to rally her side and ensure that they remain a strong contender in the race for the playoffs. A loss here could push DC further down the points table, which is something they’ll be eager to avoid.

Gujarat Giants in Hot Pursuit

In second place, Gujarat Giants have managed to keep pace with RCB after their mixed results. They recorded an impressive win over UP Warriorz in their second match, although they were defeated by RCB in their season opener. With one win and one loss, Gujarat Giants sit on two points, and their net run rate (+0.118) reflects the closeness of the competition.

Gujarat Giants have the potential to climb to the top of the points table, and with their home game coming up against Mumbai Indians on February 18, they’ll be eager to secure another win. A big victory in this match could see them leapfrog RCB and take the top spot, making their next encounter one to watch closely.

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz Look for Redemption

Both Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz are yet to register a win in the competition. Mumbai has lost both of their matches, including a heartbreaking last-ball defeat to DC, and are currently sitting at the bottom of the standings. They face a tough task ahead, but with their star-studded lineup, they are more than capable of turning things around.

UP Warriorz, similarly, have lost their opening game and are also looking to get off the mark in the tournament. With both teams desperate for a win, their upcoming fixtures will be pivotal to their playoff hopes.

What’s Next in WPL 2025?

The WPL 2025 season is heating up, and the next set of matches promises even more thrilling cricket. With RCB leading the charge, the competition for the top spots remains wide open. Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals are right behind, while Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz will look to salvage their campaigns with much-needed victories.

As the points table takes shape, each match will play a crucial role in determining who makes it to the playoffs. Stay tuned for more updates and exciting action from the Women's Premier League 2025.