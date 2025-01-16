Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2844597https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/wpl-2025-schedule-rcb-to-face-gujarat-on-february-14-mumbai-to-host-knockout-games-2844597.html
NewsCricket
WPL 2025 SCHEDULE

WPL 2025 Schedule: RCB To Face Gujarat On February 14, Mumbai To Host Knockout Games

Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will witness the first six games of the WPL 2025 while the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the next eight matches. Lucknow has been given the duty to host the four group-stage games while Mumbai has been given two league-stage matches and two knockout games. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2025, 08:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WPL 2025 Schedule: RCB To Face Gujarat On February 14, Mumbai To Host Knockout Games

The BCCI announced the schedule for the WPL 2025 on Thursday, January 16. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the first match of the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 14. The likes of Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai will host a total of 22 matches in the third edition of the tournament. Mumbai will take care of both the knockout games - Eliminator and Final. 

Royal Challengers Bengaluru under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana who won the title in the previous edition of WPL after beating Delhi Capitals in the final, will look to defend their trophy.

"The tournament will kick off on 14th February at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants (GG) will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-octane season opener," the WPL media advisory said. 

"Baroda will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), champions of the first WPL edition, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 21st February."

Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will witness the first six games of the WPL 2025 while the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the next eight matches. Lucknow has been given the duty to host the four group-stage games while Mumbai has been given two league-stage matches and two knockout games.  All the matches of the WPL 2025 will start from 7.30 pm IST onwards. Earlier, WPL organised a mini-auction on December 15, where all their teams fought to get good players in order to bolster their teams. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK