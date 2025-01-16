WPL 2025 Schedule: RCB To Face Gujarat On February 14, Mumbai To Host Knockout Games

The BCCI announced the schedule for the WPL 2025 on Thursday, January 16. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns with Gujarat Giants in the first match of the Women's Premier League 2025 on February 14. The likes of Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai will host a total of 22 matches in the third edition of the tournament. Mumbai will take care of both the knockout games - Eliminator and Final.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru under the leadership of Smriti Mandhana who won the title in the previous edition of WPL after beating Delhi Capitals in the final, will look to defend their trophy.

"The tournament will kick off on 14th February at the newly built BCA Stadium in Baroda, where the Gujarat Giants (GG) will square off against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a high-octane season opener," the WPL media advisory said.

Cities

Teams

Exciting Matches



Here's the #TATAWPL 2025 Schedule



pic.twitter.com/WUjGDft30y — Women's Premier League (WPL) (wplt20) January 16, 2025

"Baroda will host a total of six matches before the action shifts to Bengaluru, where RCB will play their first home game against the formidable Mumbai Indians (MI), champions of the first WPL edition, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on 21st February."

Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara will witness the first six games of the WPL 2025 while the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host the next eight matches. Lucknow has been given the duty to host the four group-stage games while Mumbai has been given two league-stage matches and two knockout games. All the matches of the WPL 2025 will start from 7.30 pm IST onwards. Earlier, WPL organised a mini-auction on December 15, where all their teams fought to get good players in order to bolster their teams.