WPL 2025 Squads, Schedule And Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 is set to captivate cricket fans once again as the highly anticipated tournament kicks off on February 14 and runs until March 15. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will begin their title defense against Gujarat Giants at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. With the competition being hosted across four different venues for the first time, this season promises to be bigger and more competitive than ever.

WPL 2025 Venues and Format

This season, WPL expands its footprint with matches being played at:

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara – Hosts the opening match and six other games.

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru – Eight matches in the second leg.

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow – Hosts four games.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai – The final leg, including the grand finale on March 15.

Format: Each of the five teams will play against each other in a round-robin format before the top three advance to the knockout stage. The top-ranked team directly qualifies for the final, while the second and third-placed teams battle it out in an eliminator for a place in the summit clash.

Key Players Missing from WPL 2025

This season will see some notable absentees, including Sophie Devine, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux, Pooja Vastrakar, Asha Sobhana, and Alyssa Healy. Their absence will open doors for young and emerging talent to make a mark.

U19 Stars in WPL 2025

The WPL continues to be a platform for young cricketers. Five players from India’s U19 T20 World Cup-winning team have been signed this season:

Niki Prasad (Delhi Capitals)

Parunika Sisodia (Mumbai Indians)

Shabnam Shakeel (Gujarat Giants)

VJ Joshitha (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)

G Kamalini (Mumbai Indians)

New Captains and Leadership Changes

Deepti Sharma will lead UP Warriorz, replacing the injured Alyssa Healy.

Ashleigh Gardner takes over as captain of Gujarat Giants, replacing Beth Mooney.

WPL 2025 Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Captain: Smriti Mandhana Key Players: Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, Georgia Wareham, Renuka Singh Withdrawn: Sophie Devine, Kate Cross, Sophie Molineux Replacements: Heather Graham, Kim Garth, Charlie Dean

Mumbai Indians

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur Key Players: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia, Saika Ishaque Withdrawn: Pooja Vastrakar Replacement: Parunika Sisodia

Delhi Capitals

Captain: Meg Lanning Key Players: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Radha Yadav New Signings: Annabel Sutherland, Sarah Bryce

UP Warriorz

Captain: Deepti Sharma Key Players: Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Chamari Athapaththu Withdrawn: Alyssa Healy Replacement: Chinelle Henry

Gujarat Giants

Captain: Ashleigh Gardner Key Players: Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Laura Wolvaardt, Kashvee Gautam

WPL 2025 Schedule & Live Streaming Details

Match Timings: 7:30 PM IST / 2:00 PM GMT

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

WPL 2025 Opening Ceremony – A Star-Studded Event

The opening ceremony will take place during the mid-innings break of the first match on February 14 at Vadodara International Cricket Stadium. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and singer Madhubanti Bagchi will headline the event, themed “Sherniya”, celebrating the courage and resilience of women in sports.