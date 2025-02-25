WPL 2025 Updated Points Table: Consecutive Defeats For RCB, UP Warriorz Jump Above Delhi Capitals

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season continues to deliver high-octane action, with the latest clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and UP Warriorz (UPW) producing one of the most thrilling encounters of the tournament. The match, held at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, witnessed a rare tie, eventually being decided in a dramatic Super Over that saw UP Warriorz emerge victorious. This result has significantly impacted the updated WPL 2025 points table, with UPW leapfrogging Delhi Capitals to secure the third position.

RCB vs UP Warriorz: A Game for the Ages

The highly anticipated match between RCB and UPW turned into a rollercoaster ride for fans. Batting first, RCB put up a competitive total of 180/6, powered by Ellyse Perry’s magnificent unbeaten 90 off 56 balls. Danni Wyatt-Hodge complemented Perry’s innings with a quick-fire 57 off 41 balls, ensuring a strong foundation. However, the disciplined bowling attack of UP Warriorz, led by Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, restricted RCB from crossing the 200-run mark.

In response, UP Warriorz had a shaky start, losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Sophie Ecclestone's late fireworks—an explosive 33 off just 19 balls—kept their hopes alive. With the match tied at 180 after 20 overs, the contest headed into a Super Over, marking a historic moment in WPL history.

Super Over Drama: Ecclestone Shines Again

UPW batted first in the Super Over, managing to score eight runs. Sophie Ecclestone, who had already played a crucial role in the game, stood tall with the bat. In reply, RCB struggled against Ecclestone’s impeccable bowling, mustering only four runs, sealing a famous victory for the UP Warriorz.

Updated WPL 2025 Points Table After RCB vs UPW Clash

Despite their loss, RCB retained the top position in the WPL 2025 points table with four points from four matches, thanks to their superior net run rate of +0.619. Mumbai Indians, who have played one game less, also sit on four points but remain in second place.

UP Warriorz, with this crucial win, have climbed to third place, overtaking Delhi Capitals. Their net run rate of +0.167 keeps them below RCB and MI. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have slipped to fourth, making their upcoming fixture against Gujarat Giants a must-win if they wish to reclaim the top spot.

Current WPL 2025 Standings:

PositionTeamMatchesWinsLossesPointsNet Run Rate

1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 2 2 4 +0.619

2 Mumbai Indians 3 2 1 4 +0.412

3 UP Warriorz 4 2 2 4 +0.167

4 Delhi Capitals 3 2 1 4 +0.092

5 Gujarat Giants 3 0 3 0 -0.525

What’s Next in WPL 2025?

The race to the top has intensified with this result. Delhi Capitals will now have an opportunity to climb to the No. 1 spot when they take on Gujarat Giants at the same venue. A win for DC would take them to six points, helping them surpass RCB, MI, and UPW. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants, who are yet to register a victory this season, face a do-or-die situation.

With the WPL 2025 points table becoming increasingly competitive, every match from here on will play a crucial role in determining the semifinalists. The UP Warriorz’ stunning Super Over win has added another thrilling chapter to the tournament’s narrative, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming fixtures.