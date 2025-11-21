WPL 2026 Auction: 277 Players Compete For 73 Spots, 8 Marquee Stars Including Deepti Sharma, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr Revealed

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction is just around the corner, and Delhi is ready to host what promises to be one of the most intense and high-stakes bidding events in the league’s history. A total of 277 players have thrown their hats into the ring, but only 73 coveted spots are available, including 23 earmarked for overseas stars. The lineup includes 83 international players, 155 uncapped Indian talents, and four representatives from Associate nations, creating a dynamic mix of experience and emerging potential. Following retentions, the combined purse across the five franchises totals INR 41.1 crore, setting the stage for fierce competition.

The auction will open with an eye-catching marquee set featuring eight high-profile players. The Indian contingent includes Deepti Sharma and Renuka Singh Thakur, while the overseas stars comprise Sophie Devine, Sophie Ecclestone, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, and Laura Wolvaardt. Renuka Singh has set her base price at INR 40 lakh and Wolvaardt at INR 30 lakh, while the remaining six marquee players have opted for the maximum reserve price of INR 50 lakh.

The story around this marquee set is particularly compelling. Deepti Sharma, Ecclestone, and Healy all previously represented UP Warriorz, a franchise entering the auction with four Right-to-Match (RTM) cards; the highest among all teams. UP Warriorz retained only Shweta Sehrawat, an uncapped player, and now hold the largest purse at INR 14.50 crore.

Notable absentees from Australia include Tahlia McGrath (UP Warriorz) and Sophie Molineux (Royal Challengers Bengaluru), even though the country contributes 23 players overall. England has 22 players in the pool, New Zealand 13, and South Africa 11. Sri Lanka is represented by Chamari Athapaththu, Harshitha Samarawickrama, and Inoka Ranaweera, with Athapaththu having played for UP Warriorz last season. Bangladesh has three entrants Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, and Rabeya Khan—all declaring a base price of INR 30 lakh.

Among the wider player list, 19 have opted for the top reserve price of INR 50 lakh, including Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Uma Chetry, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Pooja Vastrakar, and Georgia Wareham. Phoebe Litchfield, however, cannot be retained via RTM by Gujarat Giants as the team has already retained two overseas players, Beth Mooney and Ashleigh Gardner. Other capped all-rounders such as Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, and N Shree Charani are priced at INR 30 lakh, with Deol being the exception at INR 50 lakh.

The spinners’ category includes Australia’s Alana King (₹40 lakh) and India’s Asha Sobhana, Priya Mishra, and Saika Ishaque (all ₹30 lakh). Associate nations are represented by Thailand’s Thipatcha Putthawong, USA’s Tara Norris, UAE’s captain Esha Oza, and wicketkeeper Theertha Satish. Ireland and Scotland have no entrants this year.

India dominates the player pool with 194 names, followed by Australia (23), England (22), New Zealand (13), South Africa (11), West Indies (4), Bangladesh (3), Sri Lanka (3), UAE (2), Thailand (1), and USA (1). Among these, Bangladesh’s Shorna Akter and West Indies’ Jahzara Claxton are the youngest capped players in the 2026 auction.

Financially, UP Warriorz hold the largest purse at INR 14.50 crore. Gujarat Giants have INR 9 crore, ahead of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (INR 6.15 crore), Mumbai Indians (INR 5.75 crore), and Delhi Capitals (INR 5.70 crore). Mumbai and Delhi retained five players each and will have no RTM cards.

With 73 slots, including 23 overseas positions, and 277 players in the pool, the WPL 2026 auction promises a thrilling contest, high stakes, and intense competition, set to reshape team compositions across the league.

Some marquee players in the auction include:

Laura Wolvaardt (South Afria, Batter)

Amelia Kerr (New Zealand, All-Rounder)