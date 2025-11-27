WPL 2026 Auction LIVE: Full Player Purchases And Price Details Unveiled, Deepti Sharma To Amelia Kerr; Check List

The auctions for the Women’s Premier League 2026 are currently in progress, with all five franchises - Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and UP Warriorz gathered in New Delhi as they work to assemble the strongest squads possible for the new season of the world’s premier women’s cricket league. The event opened with the marquee set, where eight prominent players went under the hammer. Teams were quick to invest in top names such as Deepti Sharma, Amelia Kerr and Sophie Devine. However, a surprising moment arrived when Australia captain Alyssa Healy failed to attract a single bid.

As the auction unfolds, each franchise is actively strengthening its lineup with significant additions. Below is an updated list of all the players sold so far at the WPL 2026 auction, with the table refreshed regularly to include the most recent purchases.

The dates and venues for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) season have now been revealed. According to a report by Sports Tak, the 2026 edition is expected to kick off on January 8 or 9, with Mumbai and Baroda finalised as the two host cities.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

One of the confirmed venues is the D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, which recently witnessed history as the Indian women’s team defeated South Africa in the ODI World Cup final to lift the coveted trophy for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile, the Kotambi Stadium in Baroda is likely to serve as the second venue for the tournament. The ground is also set to host the first ODI between India and New Zealand on January 11.

WPL to be played in two legs?

As per an earlier report by Cricbuzz, WPL 2026 is expected to unfold in two separate legs the opening phase in Navi Mumbai, followed by the concluding phase in Baroda. All five franchises are likely to receive official confirmation regarding the venues during the player auction on November 27 in New Delhi.

WPL 2026 auction: Gujarat Giants players

Sophie Devine (Rs. 2.00 crore), Renuka Singh Thakur (Rs. 0.60 crore), Bharti Fulmali (Rs. 0.70 crore RTM), Titas Sadhu (Rs. 0.30 crore)

WPL 2026 auction: UP Warriorz

Deepti Sharma (Rs. 3.2 crore RTM), Sophie Ecclestone (Rs. 0.85 crore RTM), Meg Lanning (Rs. 1.90 crore), Phoebe Litchfield (Rs. 1.20 crore), Kiran Navgire (Rs. 0.60 crore RTM), Harleen Deol (Rs. 0.50 crore), Kranti Goud (Rs. 0.50 crore RTM), Asha Sobhana (Rs. 1.10 crore)

WPL 2026 auction: Mumbai Indians players

Amelia Kerr (Rs. 3.00 crore), Shabnim Ismail (Rs. 0.60 crore), Sanskriti Gupta (Rs. 0.20 crore)

WPL 2026 auction: Delhi Capitals

Laura Wolvaardt (Rs. 1.10 crore), Chinelle Henry (Rs. 1.30 crore), Shree Charani (Rs. 1.30 crore), Sneh Rana (Rs. 0.50 crore), Lizelle Lee (Rs. 0.30 crore), Deeya Yadav (Rs. 0.10 crore)

WPL 2026 auction: Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Georgia Voll (Rs. 0.60 crore), Nadine de Klerk (Rs. 0.65 crore), Radha Yadav (Rs. 0.65 crore), Lauren Bell (Rs. 0.90 crore), Linsey Smith (Rs. 0.30 crore), Prema Rawat (Rs. 0.20 crore RTM)

Full list of retained players for WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabelle Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney