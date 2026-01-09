WPL 2026 Complete Guide: Squads, Schedule, Venues And Live Telecast

The Women’s Premier League is ready to return with its fourth season as five teams prepare to compete for the coveted title. The WPL 2026 season will officially get underway on January 9, marking another major chapter in the growth of women’s cricket in India. Mumbai Indians enter the new campaign as defending champions and will be aiming to clinch their third WPL title. However, the road ahead is expected to be challenging, with strong competition from the remaining four franchises.

UP Warriorz come into the season following a complete overhaul and under fresh leadership. Meg Lanning takes charge of the side, supported by a solid core that provides optimism heading into the tournament. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will once again rely on the experience and batting firepower of Smriti Mandhana and Richa Ghosh as they chase another championship. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, will look to their newly appointed captain Jemimah Rodrigues to lead from the front.

This season, WPL matches will be hosted across two venues, Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. The tournament will kick off with a grand opening ceremony, setting the stage for nearly a month of high-quality cricket.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Check Live Updates - MI W vs RCB W Live Score, WPL 2026: RCB Is Without Ellyse Perry

Below is everything you need to know about the Women’s Premier League 2026.

Match Timings for WPL 2026

Women’s Premier League 2026 matches will be played in two daily time slots. Afternoon games will begin at 3:30 PM IST, while evening fixtures are scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start.

Where to Watch Women’s Premier League 2026 Live

Fans can watch the Women’s Premier League 2026 live on the Star Sports Network, which holds the official television broadcast rights for the tournament. For online viewers, all matches will also be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app.

Women’s Premier League 2026 Squads

Mumbai Indians

Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), G Kamalini (wicketkeeper), Rahila Firdous (wicketkeeper), Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Nicola Carey, Shabnim Ismail, Poonam Khemnar, Milly Illingworth, S Sajana, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Kranthi Reddy, Triveni Vasistha

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Georgia Voll, Gautami Naik, Grace Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Arundhati Reddy, Lauren Bell, D Hemalatha, Sayali Satghare, Prema Rawat, Linsey Smith, Kumar Prathyoosha

Note: Ellyse Perry has withdrawn from the tournament due to personal reasons. Sayali Satghare has been named as her replacement.

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues (captain), Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), M Mamatha (wicketkeeper), Laura Wolvaardt, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Lizelle Lee, Alana King, Lucy Hamilton, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Deeya Yadav, Niki Prasad, Nandani Sharma

Note: Annabel Sutherland has pulled out of WPL 2026 due to personal reasons. Alana King has been added to the squad as her replacement.

UP Warriorz

Meg Lanning (captain), Shweta Sehrawat (wicketkeeper), Shipra Giri (wicketkeeper), Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Deepti Sharma, Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Asha Sobhana Joy, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh, Chloe Tryon, G Trisha, Suman Meena, Charli Knott

Note: Tara Norris has withdrawn after being selected for the USA squad in the Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers. Charli Knott has been named as her replacement.

Gujarat Giants

Ash Gardner (captain), Beth Mooney (wicketkeeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shivani Singh (wicketkeeper), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Bharti Fulmali, Happy Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni

Women’s Premier League 2026 Full Schedule

January 9

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

7:30 PM IST

January 10 (Double Header)

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women

3:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 11

Delhi Capitals Women vs Gujarat Giants Women

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 12

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 13

Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 14

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 15

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 16

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 17 (Double Header)

Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women

3:30 PM IST

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

7:30 PM IST

Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

January 19

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 20

Delhi Capitals Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 22

Gujarat Giants Women vs UP Warriorz Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 24

Delhi Capitals Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 26

Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 27

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 29

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs UP Warriorz Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

January 30

Gujarat Giants Women vs Mumbai Indians Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

February 1

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz Women

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

February 3

Eliminator

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara

February 5

Final

7:30 PM IST

BCA Stadium, Vadodara