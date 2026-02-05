Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3013899https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/wpl-2026-final-rcb-vs-dc-preview-playing-xi-pitch-report-head-to-head-live-streaming-match-time-venue-prediction-and-key-players-ahead-of-women-s-premier-league-summit-clash-3013899.html
NewsCricketWPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC Preview: Playing XI, pitch report, head-to-head, live streaming, match time, venue, prediction and key players ahead of Women’s Premier League summit clash
WPL 2026

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC Preview: Playing XI, pitch report, head-to-head, live streaming, match time, venue, prediction and key players ahead of Women’s Premier League summit clash

RCB face Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final. Preview, playing XI, pitch report, prediction, and key battles ahead of the title clash.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Feb 05, 2026, 10:43 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi Capitals enter their fourth straight WPL final still searching for a historic first title.
  • Defending champions RCB combine squad depth with big-match experience.
  • Vadodara’s chasing-friendly pitch could heavily influence the toss decision.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC Preview: Playing XI, pitch report, head-to-head, live streaming, match time, venue, prediction and key players ahead of Women’s Premier League summit clashMandhana’s RCB and Jemimah’s Delhi Capitals clash in the WPL 2026 final with legacy, redemption, and history on the line in Vadodara. Photo Credit – X

The Women’s Premier League 2026 final promises a high-stakes rematch as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on Thursday. Defending champions RCB enter the summit clash after dominating the league stage, while DC arrive battle-hardened following an Eliminator win. With one side chasing a second trophy and the other desperate to end years of heartbreak, the title could hinge on form players, tactical clarity, and composure under pressure.

Also Read: IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2026: What happens if game gets washed out even before PCB's boycott - In Pics

Why This Final Matters Now

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

  • This is more than just another WPL final.
  • RCB are aiming to establish early-era dominance in the tournament.
  • Delhi Capitals are playing their fourth straight final, yet still searching for their maiden title.
  • A repeat of the 2024 showdown adds emotional and historical weight.
  • For Indian women’s cricket, the match signals how quickly the WPL has created rivalries capable of drawing prime-time attention.

Road to the Final: Contrasting Journeys

RCB’s campaign has been defined by consistency. Six wins from eight matches ensured direct qualification and valuable recovery time before the finale. That break often proves decisive in tournaments where fatigue becomes a silent opponent.

Delhi, in contrast, took the harder route. After an uneven start, they peaked at the right moment, defeating Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator while chasing 169 with authority. Momentum is frequently the X-factor in finals, and DC have it.

Editorial insight: Teams that top the table historically convert finals more often, but sides entering with knockout wins tend to carry sharper match intensity. Expect a classic freshness versus rhythm battle.

Form Players Who Could Decide the Trophy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Smriti Mandhana: Calm leadership and top-order stability.

Richa Ghosh: A proven finisher capable of flipping games in five overs.

Shreyanka Patil & Lauren Bell: Strike bowlers who control middle overs and death phases.

RCB’s strength lies in multi-dimensional match-winners rather than reliance on a single superstar.

Delhi Capitals

Jemimah Rodrigues: Leading from the front, including a rapid 23-ball 41 in the Eliminator.

Shafali Verma & Laura Wolvaardt: Provide explosive starts or calculated acceleration.

Marizanne Kapp: Offers balance with both bat and ball, crucial in pressure moments.

Tactical angle: If DC’s top three survive the powerplay, their scoring tempo becomes difficult to contain.

Head-to-Head: History Slightly Favours Delhi

Matches: 9

Delhi Capitals wins: 6

RCB wins: 3

Yet finals are rarely governed by past numbers. RCB already proved that by beating DC in the 2024 title clash.

Expert view: Psychological scars often linger longer for teams that repeatedly fall short. How Delhi handle crunch moments may define the outcome.

Pitch Report: Vadodara Could Reward Chasing

Early matches at the BCA Stadium suggest batting becomes easier under lights, with teams chasing winning most games.

What captains may prefer: Bowl first, assess dew conditions, and control the target.

Spinners are still expected to influence the middle overs, making bowling rotations critical.

Predicted Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.

Delhi Capitals:
Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

Match Prediction: Fine Margins Expected

On paper, RCB appear slightly better balanced. However, Delhi’s urgency to finally lift the trophy could produce a fearless brand of cricket.

Likely scenario:

  • If RCB bat deep and cross 160, they become favourites.
  • If DC chase, their top order could tilt the contest quickly.
  • Either way, expect a final decided in the last few overs rather than a one-sided finish.

Live Streaming Details

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Match Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

personal care
Four Women’s Perfumes That Feel Elegant, Fresh, and Truly You
US China relations
Trump dials Xi Jinping: What they discussed and why it matters
Eesha Rebba
r Eesha Rebba files police complaint over obscene instagram comments
Assi
Assi trailer: Taapsee Pannu plays fearless lawyer in courtroom drama
DNA
DNA: Decoding Mamata Banerjee’s historic appearance before the Supreme Court
Do Deewane Seher Mein
‘Do Deewane Seher Mein’ trailer out: Modern love story explores insecurities
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji shares soulful ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram’ post
Telangana
'Take money from BRS leaders, vote for Congress': Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
personal care
Four Men’s Perfumes That Define Confidence, Style, and Lasting Impressions
Assam Election 2026
Ahead of Assam polls, Congress accuses Himanta of land grab; CM hits back