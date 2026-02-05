WPL 2026 Final RCB vs DC Preview: Playing XI, pitch report, head-to-head, live streaming, match time, venue, prediction and key players ahead of Women’s Premier League summit clash
RCB face Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026 final. Preview, playing XI, pitch report, prediction, and key battles ahead of the title clash.
- Delhi Capitals enter their fourth straight WPL final still searching for a historic first title.
-
- Defending champions RCB combine squad depth with big-match experience.
-
- Vadodara’s chasing-friendly pitch could heavily influence the toss decision.
The Women’s Premier League 2026 final promises a high-stakes rematch as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Delhi Capitals in Vadodara on Thursday. Defending champions RCB enter the summit clash after dominating the league stage, while DC arrive battle-hardened following an Eliminator win. With one side chasing a second trophy and the other desperate to end years of heartbreak, the title could hinge on form players, tactical clarity, and composure under pressure.
Why This Final Matters Now
- This is more than just another WPL final.
- RCB are aiming to establish early-era dominance in the tournament.
- Delhi Capitals are playing their fourth straight final, yet still searching for their maiden title.
- A repeat of the 2024 showdown adds emotional and historical weight.
- For Indian women’s cricket, the match signals how quickly the WPL has created rivalries capable of drawing prime-time attention.
Road to the Final: Contrasting Journeys
RCB’s campaign has been defined by consistency. Six wins from eight matches ensured direct qualification and valuable recovery time before the finale. That break often proves decisive in tournaments where fatigue becomes a silent opponent.
Delhi, in contrast, took the harder route. After an uneven start, they peaked at the right moment, defeating Gujarat Giants in the Eliminator while chasing 169 with authority. Momentum is frequently the X-factor in finals, and DC have it.
Editorial insight: Teams that top the table historically convert finals more often, but sides entering with knockout wins tend to carry sharper match intensity. Expect a classic freshness versus rhythm battle.
Form Players Who Could Decide the Trophy
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana: Calm leadership and top-order stability.
Richa Ghosh: A proven finisher capable of flipping games in five overs.
Shreyanka Patil & Lauren Bell: Strike bowlers who control middle overs and death phases.
RCB’s strength lies in multi-dimensional match-winners rather than reliance on a single superstar.
Delhi Capitals
Jemimah Rodrigues: Leading from the front, including a rapid 23-ball 41 in the Eliminator.
Shafali Verma & Laura Wolvaardt: Provide explosive starts or calculated acceleration.
Marizanne Kapp: Offers balance with both bat and ball, crucial in pressure moments.
Tactical angle: If DC’s top three survive the powerplay, their scoring tempo becomes difficult to contain.
Head-to-Head: History Slightly Favours Delhi
Matches: 9
Delhi Capitals wins: 6
RCB wins: 3
Yet finals are rarely governed by past numbers. RCB already proved that by beating DC in the 2024 title clash.
Expert view: Psychological scars often linger longer for teams that repeatedly fall short. How Delhi handle crunch moments may define the outcome.
Pitch Report: Vadodara Could Reward Chasing
Early matches at the BCA Stadium suggest batting becomes easier under lights, with teams chasing winning most games.
What captains may prefer: Bowl first, assess dew conditions, and control the target.
Spinners are still expected to influence the middle overs, making bowling rotations critical.
Predicted Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana (c), Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav, Richa Ghosh (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Shreyanka Patil, Lauren Bell.
Delhi Capitals:
Lizelle Lee (wk), Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.
Match Prediction: Fine Margins Expected
On paper, RCB appear slightly better balanced. However, Delhi’s urgency to finally lift the trophy could produce a fearless brand of cricket.
Likely scenario:
- If RCB bat deep and cross 160, they become favourites.
- If DC chase, their top order could tilt the contest quickly.
- Either way, expect a final decided in the last few overs rather than a one-sided finish.
Live Streaming Details
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Match Time: 7:30 PM IST
Venue: BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara
