The complete schedule for the Women’s Premier League 2026 has now surfaced, even though the organisers have not officially released it yet. According to a detailed report by Sports Tak, the full list of fixtures for the upcoming season is ready and it has already set the cricket world buzzing. The tournament is slated to begin on January 9, with the grand finale scheduled for February 5. With just forty-one days left for the action to unfold, fans finally have a clearer picture of what to expect. As per the report, defending champions Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on January 9.

WPL 2026 SQUADS UPDATED

Mumbai Indians (Purse Remaining: Rs. 0 crore)

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth

Delhi Capitals (Purse Remaining: Rs.0 crore)

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Taniyaa Bhatia, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Purse Remaining: Rs. 0 crore)

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Radha Yadav, Lauren Bell, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Grace Harris, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, D. Hemalatha

Gujarat Giants (Purse Remaining: Rs. 0.15 crore)

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh Thakur, Bharti Fulmali, Titas Sadhu, Kashee Gautam, Kanika Ahuja, Tanuja Kanwer, Georgia Wareham, Anushka Sharma, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Yastika Bhatia, Shivani Singh, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni

UP Warriorz (Purse Remaining: Rs. 0.15 crore)

Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Harleen Deol, Kranti Goud, Asha Sobhana, Deandra Dottin, Shikha Pandey, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Tara Norris, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, G. Trisha, Pratika Rawal

WPL 2026 Full Schedule

Match 1: Friday, January 9, Evening – Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Navi Mumbai

Match 2: Saturday, January 10, Afternoon – UP Warriorz vs Gujarat Giants at Navi Mumbai

Match 3: Saturday, January 10, Evening – Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Navi Mumbai

Match 4: Sunday, January 11, Evening – Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants at Navi Mumbai

Match 5: Monday, January 12, Evening – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs UP Warriorz at Navi Mumbai

Match 6: Tuesday, January 13, Evening – Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants at Navi Mumbai

Match 7: Wednesday, January 14, Evening – UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals at Navi Mumbai

Match 8: Thursday, January 15, Evening – Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz at Navi Mumbai

Match 9: Friday, January 16, Evening – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants at Navi Mumbai

Match 10: Saturday, January 17, Afternoon – UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians at Navi Mumbai

Match 11: Saturday, January 17, Evening – Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Navi Mumbai

Match 12: Sunday, January 18 – No match scheduled

Match 13: Monday, January 19, Evening – Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Vadodara

Match 14: Tuesday, January 20, Evening – Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Vadodara

Match 15: Wednesday, January 21 – No match scheduled

Match 16: Thursday, January 22, Evening – Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz at Vadodara

Match 17: Friday, January 23 – No match scheduled

Match 18: Saturday, January 24, Evening – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals at Vadodara

Match 19: Sunday, January 25 – No match scheduled

Match 20: Monday, January 26, Evening – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians at Vadodara

Match 21: Tuesday, January 27, Evening – Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals at Vadodara

Match 22: Wednesday, January 28 – No match scheduled

Match 23: Thursday, January 29, Evening – UP Warriorz vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Vadodara

Match 24: Friday, January 30, Evening – Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians at Vadodara

Match 25: Saturday, January 31 – No match scheduled

Match 26: Sunday, February 1, Evening – Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz at Vadodara

Match 27: Monday, February 2 – No match scheduled

Playoffs:

Match 28: Tuesday, February 3, Evening – Eliminator at Vadodara

Match 29: Wednesday, February 4 – No match scheduled

Match 30: Thursday, February 5, Evening – Final at Vadodara

The Journey

The Women’s Premier League has delivered two different champions in its first two seasons. The debut edition in 2023 saw Mumbai Indians secure the trophy by defeating Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals. The following season featured a new champion as Smriti Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their maiden title, with Delhi Capitals finishing runners up for the second time in a row.

Mumbai Indians reclaimed the championship last season, earning their second WPL title, while Delhi Capitals ended up as runners up for the third consecutive year.