Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989444https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/wpl-2026-how-much-money-mi-rcb-dc-gg-upw-have-left-for-mega-auction-2989444.html
NewsCricket
WPL

WPL 2026: How Much Money MI, RCB, DC, GG, UPW Have Left For Mega Auction?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction promises a dramatic reshuffle, with all five franchises stepping into a high-stakes bidding arena to rebuild their squads for the new season. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 07:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WPL 2026: How Much Money MI, RCB, DC, GG, UPW Have Left For Mega Auction?Image Credit:- X

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction promises a dramatic reshuffle, with all five franchises stepping into a high-stakes bidding arena to rebuild their squads for the new season. Teams have already finalised their retention lists, which now determine how much money they can spend during the upcoming auction.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the purse remaining for each franchise before the hammer comes down.

 Team-Wise Remaining Purse for WPL 2026 Auction

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Teams originally started with a purse of Rs 15 crore each. After accounting for retentions, the current purse available for bidding is as follows:

UP Warriorz Women (UPW): Rs 14.50 crore

Gujarat Giants (GG): Rs 9 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rs 6.15 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI):  Rs 5.75 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC): 5.70 crore

Full List Of Retained Players Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, G. Kamalini

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil.

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat

Auction Day: When And Where To Watch

The mega-auction will take place on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. 

The auction will be held in New Delhi. 

Cricket enthusiasts across India will have multiple ways to watch the auction live:

  • Television: The auction will be broadcast on the national sports channel network (as per usual coverage for major cricket events).
  • Online Streaming: For those who prefer streaming, the event will be available on the official streaming platform Jio Hotstar.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chhattisgarh
Hardcore Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh
rabri devi news
Lalu Family Told To Vacate Famed 10 Circular Road Residence - Here's Why?
India
India Set for Record Kharif Output as Foodgrain Production Tops 173 MT
Normalisation of Saudi Israel Relations
Trump vs. Crown Prince: Behind Smiles, The Secret Fight The World Didn’t See
India
Cabinet Gives Nod To Multitracking Railway Projects Worth Rs 2,781 Crore
car registration
India’s Costliest Car Registration Number? HR88B8888’s Bid Touches Rs 1.17 Cr
Pakistan
How Pak Troll Farms Disguise Themselves as Indians To Push Misinformation
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gauharganj Over Rape Case
China Immigration Row
After 18-Hour Shanghai Lock-In, What Pushed China’s Envoy Into Damage Control
Indian Navy
Why Gulf Navies Are Expanding Training Ties With India Whilst Limiting Pakista