WPL 2026: How Much Money MI, RCB, DC, GG, UPW Have Left For Mega Auction?

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction promises a dramatic reshuffle, with all five franchises stepping into a high-stakes bidding arena to rebuild their squads for the new season. Teams have already finalised their retention lists, which now determine how much money they can spend during the upcoming auction.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the purse remaining for each franchise before the hammer comes down.

Team-Wise Remaining Purse for WPL 2026 Auction

Teams originally started with a purse of Rs 15 crore each. After accounting for retentions, the current purse available for bidding is as follows:

UP Warriorz Women (UPW): Rs 14.50 crore

Gujarat Giants (GG): Rs 9 crore

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): Rs 6.15 crore

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rs 5.75 crore

Delhi Capitals (DC): 5.70 crore

Full List Of Retained Players Ahead Of WPL 2026 Auction

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, G. Kamalini

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil.

UP Warriorz: Shweta Sehrawat

Auction Day: When And Where To Watch

The mega-auction will take place on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

The auction will be held in New Delhi.

Cricket enthusiasts across India will have multiple ways to watch the auction live: