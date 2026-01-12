WPL 2026 Matches On January 14, 15 Likely To Be Played Without Any Crowd Due To THIS Reason

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Devajit Saikia told IANS that two of the upcoming league stage matches of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 will likely be held behind closed doors due to elections for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body for Mumbai, and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in the state.

With most security personnel deployed for elections, it may be difficult to manage the crowd on the day of the polling, January 15, and the day before, January 14. Hence, the Indian cricket board is ‘contemplating’ whether to allow spectators into the DY Patil stadium for the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz fixture and the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz contest, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

However, spectators will be allowed to attend the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru game on January 16, with the BCCI secretary informing that the ‘counting day’ is not being taken into account.

“There are going to be polls on January 15, so on January 14 and on the day of the polling, we are discussing whether the WPL matches can go on without any crowd. Once we finalise it, we will give a public notice. We're still contemplating that. Matches will be held as scheduled, but we're still discussing whether there will be a crowd. It does not include the 16th because the election is on the 15th. I think the 16th will be the counting day, so we are not factoring that in,” Saikia told IANS.

The WPL fixture list was released on November 29 last year, while the election schedule was made public on December 15. It is understood that the WPL organisers were informed soon after the election dates were finalised.

The opening match on Friday was close to a full house, and the weekend double-headers witnessed strong attendance, with enthusiastic fans turning up in large numbers. With the BCCI yet to officially confirm any restriction on spectators, this development could come as an unexpected turn for fans.

At present, tickets for matches scheduled on January 14, 15, and 16 are unavailable on the official WPL ticketing portal. However, sales for the Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore encounter are expected to open shortly, once the BCCI makes a formal announcement and clarifies the remaining arrangements.