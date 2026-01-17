A commanding batting effort led by skipper Meg Lanning, followed by a disciplined and collective bowling performance, helped UP Warriorz register a convincing 22-run victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 10th match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.



Mumbai Indians’ chase of a challenging 188-run target faltered despite a fighting effort in the end from Amanjot and Amelia Kerr, as they were restricted to 165 for six in 20 overs against UP Warriorz.

The defending champions got off to a shaky start, losing early wickets that put them on the back foot from the outset. Opening batter Sajeevan Sajana (10) struggled to find rhythm and was dismissed cheaply inside the powerplay, while Hayley Matthews (13), returning to the side, failed to provide the explosive start Mumbai were hoping for. Matthews fell after making a brief contribution, leaving the Mumbai Indians in early trouble.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur attempted to steady the innings but found it difficult to break free against disciplined bowling from UP Warriorz. She was dismissed for a modest score of just 18 runs, further denting Mumbai’s chase and increasing the pressure on the middle order. With wickets falling at regular intervals, Mumbai Indians found themselves well behind the required run rate during the first half of the innings.

The responsibility then fell on Amelia Kerr, who once again proved to be Mumbai Indians’ most impactful all-rounder. Kerr played a counter-attacking knock of 49 runs off 28 balls, striking the ball cleanly and targeting the shorter boundaries. Her innings included a mix of powerful strokes and clever placement, briefly reviving Mumbai’s hopes of pulling off the chase.

Kerr found valuable support in Amanjot Kaur, who played one of her finest innings in the league. Amanjot scored a fluent 41 off just 24 deliveries, showing composure and intent as she rotated the strike well and punished loose balls. The duo added 83 runs for the fifth wicket, the most significant partnership of the Mumbai Indians innings, and brought the required rate down to manageable levels.

However, UP Warriorz struck at a crucial moment to break the momentum. Shikha Pandey removed Amanjot Kaur with a well-directed delivery, ending the dangerous partnership and shifting the momentum back in Warriorz’s favour. Kerr remained unbeaten but could not win the match for her team.

The Warriorz bowling attack worked effectively as a unit, with Deepti Sharma controlling the tempo through tight overs and clever variations, while Sophie Ecclestone and Kranti Gaud applied pressure in the middle overs. Shikha Pandey finished with impressive figures, providing key breakthroughs when Mumbai looked to accelerate.

Batting first after losing the toss, UP Warriorz recovered strongly from an early setback to post an imposing total of 187 for eight, a score that proved beyond Mumbai Indians reach despite a spirited fightback in the last overs.

The Warriorz were jolted in the very first over when Kiran Navgire was bowled for a golden duck by Nicola Carey. However, captain Meg Lanning once again showcased her class and composure under pressure, forging a crucial partnership with fellow Australian Phoebe Litchfield to wrest back control of the innings.

Lanning and Litchfield batted with authority and intelligence, combining caution with controlled aggression as they added 119 runs for the second wicket, the second-highest partnership for UP Warriorz in WPL history. Lanning anchored the stand with her trademark precision, finding gaps consistently and punishing loose deliveries, while Litchfield complemented her skipper with fluent strokeplay and fearless shot selection.

Lanning brought up her half-century in just 33 balls with a towering six off Amelia Kerr, marking her 11th fifty in the league and setting a new WPL record. She eventually fell for a superb 70 off 45 deliveries, an innings studded with 11 fours and two sixes, while Litchfield departed soon after for an impressive 61 off 37 balls, having struck seven boundaries and three maximums.

After the departure of the Australian duo, UP Warriorz continued to maintain momentum through brisk contributions from Chloe Tryon (21) and Harleen Deol (25). The late flourish ensured the Warriorz finished strongly despite a remarkable last over from Amelia Kerr, who claimed three wickets in quick succession to finish with figures of 3 for 28.

Brief scores: UP Warriorz post 187/8 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Phoebe Litchfield 61; Amelia Kerr 3-28, Nat Sciver Brunt 2-22) beat Mumbai Indians 165/6 in 20 overs (Amelia Kerr 49 not out, Amanjot Kaur 41; Shikha Pandey 2-30, Chloe Tyron 1-18) by 22 runs