Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989442https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/wpl-2026-mega-auction-live-streaming-when-and-where-to-watch-live-in-india-2989442.html
NewsCricket
WPL 2026 AUCTION

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In India?

The 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to begin with a high-stakes mega-auction, offering fans an exciting opportunity to see how teams rebuild and strategise their rosters ahead of the season. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 27, 2025, 07:17 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In India? Image Credit:- X

The 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to begin with a high-stakes mega-auction, offering fans an exciting opportunity to see how teams rebuild and strategise their rosters ahead of the season. With many players released and a fresh pool of talent available, both domestic and international, the auction has generated considerable buzz.

Date, Time & Venue

The mega-auction will take place on Thursday, 27 November 2025. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. 

The venue for the auction is New Delhi. 

How to Watch: TV and Online Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts across India will have multiple ways to watch the auction live:

  • Television: The auction will be broadcast on the national sports channel network (as per usual coverage for major cricket events).
  • Online Streaming: For those who prefer streaming, the event will be available on the official streaming platform Jio Hotstar.

Remaining Purse For Auction

All five franchises will have a combined purse of INR 41.1 crore to spend in the auction, promising intense bidding wars for top talent. Over the previous three WPL auctions, player valuations have reached staggering heights, with Smriti Mandhana remaining the most expensive player in league history after Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid INR 3.4 crore for her at the 2023 mega auction. 

In contrast, defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals, who kept Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, have retained five players each. These teams will have no RTM options at the mega auction, emphasising the need for careful planning with the remaining purse. 

Final Word

The WPL 2026 mega auction is far more than a routine roster update; it’s shaping up to be a defining moment for women’s franchise cricket in India. With 277 players up for grabs, big budgets, top talent and intense bidding, it promises drama, surprises and a glimpse into how teams are setting themselves up for the season ahead.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Chhattisgarh
Hardcore Maoist Couple Carrying Rs 13 Lakh Bounty Surrenders In Chhattisgarh
rabri devi news
Lalu Family Told To Vacate Famed 10 Circular Road Residence - Here's Why?
India
India Set for Record Kharif Output as Foodgrain Production Tops 173 MT
Normalisation of Saudi Israel Relations
Trump vs. Crown Prince: Behind Smiles, The Secret Fight The World Didn’t See
India
Cabinet Gives Nod To Multitracking Railway Projects Worth Rs 2,781 Crore
car registration
India’s Costliest Car Registration Number? HR88B8888’s Bid Touches Rs 1.17 Cr
Pakistan
How Pak Troll Farms Disguise Themselves as Indians To Push Misinformation
Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Communal Tensions Flare Up In Gauharganj Over Rape Case
China Immigration Row
After 18-Hour Shanghai Lock-In, What Pushed China’s Envoy Into Damage Control
Indian Navy
Why Gulf Navies Are Expanding Training Ties With India Whilst Limiting Pakista