WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In India?

The 2026 edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to begin with a high-stakes mega-auction, offering fans an exciting opportunity to see how teams rebuild and strategise their rosters ahead of the season. With many players released and a fresh pool of talent available, both domestic and international, the auction has generated considerable buzz.

Date, Time & Venue

The mega-auction will take place on Thursday, 27 November 2025.

It is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST.

The venue for the auction is New Delhi.

How to Watch: TV and Online Streaming

Cricket enthusiasts across India will have multiple ways to watch the auction live:

Television: The auction will be broadcast on the national sports channel network (as per usual coverage for major cricket events).

Online Streaming: For those who prefer streaming, the event will be available on the official streaming platform Jio Hotstar.

Remaining Purse For Auction

All five franchises will have a combined purse of INR 41.1 crore to spend in the auction, promising intense bidding wars for top talent. Over the previous three WPL auctions, player valuations have reached staggering heights, with Smriti Mandhana remaining the most expensive player in league history after Royal Challengers Bengaluru paid INR 3.4 crore for her at the 2023 mega auction.

In contrast, defending champions Mumbai Indians, led by Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur, and three-time runners-up Delhi Capitals, who kept Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues, have retained five players each. These teams will have no RTM options at the mega auction, emphasising the need for careful planning with the remaining purse.

Final Word

The WPL 2026 mega auction is far more than a routine roster update; it’s shaping up to be a defining moment for women’s franchise cricket in India. With 277 players up for grabs, big budgets, top talent and intense bidding, it promises drama, surprises and a glimpse into how teams are setting themselves up for the season ahead.