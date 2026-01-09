WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers & Live Streaming Details

The Women’s Premier League 2026 is set to begin with a glittering opening ceremony that underlines how far women’s cricket has come in India. Ahead of the season opener between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the focus shifts to a spectacle that blends sport, music and mainstream culture.

WPL 2026 set for a grand opening

The fourth edition of the WPL kicks off on January 9 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, a venue that has become synonymous with marquee T20 events. The opening ceremony will act as a pre-match build-up, creating momentum before the first ball is bowled. WPL 2026 arrives at a time when women’s T20 cricket is enjoying unprecedented visibility. Packed stadiums, strong TV ratings and social media buzz have turned the league into a premium property. The opening ceremony reflects that growth, designed not just as entertainment but as a statement of intent.

MI vs RCB opener sets the tone

The inaugural match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru adds competitive edge to the evening. With both teams boasting international stars and passionate fan bases, the opening night promises intensity on and off the field. The ceremony is scheduled to begin around 6:45 PM IST, while the MI vs RCB clash will start at 7:30 PM IST. Fans inside the stadium and viewers at home can expect a seamless transition from entertainment to elite-level cricket.

Two-city format gives WPL 2026 wider reach

WPL 2026 will be played across two cities, underlining the BCCI’s push to take women’s cricket beyond traditional centres. The first phase of the tournament will be held in Navi Mumbai, hosting the opening ceremony and early league matches. The league then moves to Vadodara, where the Kotambi Stadium will stage the Eliminator on February 3 and the final on February 5. Finishing the season in Gujarat marks a shift from previous editions and highlights the league’s expanding footprint.

Star-studded WPL 2026 opening ceremony lineup

Music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh will headline the opening ceremony with a high-energy performance. Known for crowd-pumping tracks, his act is expected to set a vibrant tone and engage younger audiences tuning in for the WPL 2026 live telecast.

Jacqueline Fernandez adds Bollywood glamour

Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez will follow with a dance performance celebrating confidence and resilience in women’s sport. Her presence adds mainstream appeal and strengthens the league’s crossover with popular culture.

Harnaaz Sandhu’s message of empowerment

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu will also take the stage, delivering an inspirational address focused on courage, belief and opportunity. Her segment aims to connect the sporting spectacle with a larger message of empowerment.

Broadcast and live streaming details

Fans in India can watch the WPL 2026 opening ceremony live on the Star Sports Network. Digital viewers can stream the event and all matches on JioHotstar via the app and website. With extensive coverage planned, WPL 2026 is positioned to reach a global audience from day one. As cricket meets culture under the lights of Navi Mumbai, the opening ceremony sets the narrative for a season that promises competition, visibility and continued growth for women’s cricket.