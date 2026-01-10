A captain’s knock from Ashleigh Gardner, followed by a splendid bowling performance from Renuka Singh Thakur and Sophie Devine, powered Gujarat Giants to a thrilling 10-run victory over UP Warriorz in the second match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 at the DY Patil Stadium.



Chasing a mammoth total of 207 runs, the Warriorz had a poor start as opener Kiran Navgire (1) was clean bowled by Renuka Singh while attempting a sweep shot. Captain Meg Lanning then forged a strong 70-run partnership with the number three batter, Phoebe Litchfield.

The Australian duo steadied the chase with continuous strike rotation and timely boundaries. Gujarat finally made a turnaround in the ninth over when Georgia Wareham sent captain Lanning (30) back to the pavilion with a perfectly pitched googly.

Gujarat then strengthened their position by dismissing Harleen Deol for a duck and vice-captain Deepti Sharma for just one run in the next four balls.

With three wickets falling in quick succession, the Warriorz were under pressure, but Litchfield stood tall and completed her half-century in just 24 balls. She received good support from Shweta Sehrawat (25), who fell in the 15th over.

Litchfield was eventually dismissed by the experienced Sophie Devine, who also completed 350 wickets in T20 cricket. Phoebe scored 78 runs off just 40 balls, hammering eight fours and five sixes on her debut.

Asha Shobhana, who remained unbeaten on 27 off just 10 balls, tried to mount a late fight, but it was not enough as the Warriorz finished on 197/8 in 20 overs and lost to the Giants by 10 runs.

Renuka Singh Thakur was the most successful bowler for the Giants, finishing with two wickets and delivering 14 dot balls in her spell. She was well supported by Sophie Devine, who picked up two wickets while conceding 55 runs, and Georgia Wareham, who ended with figures of 2 for 30. Captain Ashleigh Gardner also chipped in with a wicket.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first following the loss of the toss, the Gujarat Giants posted a commanding total of 207 runs with the help of a blistering 103-run partnership between captain Ashleigh Gardner and debutant Anushka Sharma. Gardner scored 65 runs off 41 balls, an innings that included four boundaries and three sixes, while Anushka narrowly missed a well-deserved half-century with 44 runs off 30 balls.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants 207/4 in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 65, Anushka Sharma 44; Sophie Ecclestone 2/32) beat UP Warriorz 197/8 in 20 overs (Phoebe Litchfield 78, Meg Lanning 30; Renuka Singh Thakur 2/25, Georgia Wareham 2/30).