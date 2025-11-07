WPL 2026 Retention Talking-Points: Smriti Mandhana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner Locked In for Mega Auction Glory

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) has set the stage for a thrilling 2026 season with the release of player retention lists ahead of the mega auction on November 27. Fans and analysts alike were left stunned as franchises made bold moves, with notable World Cup heroes like Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Sree Charani entering the auction pool. Here’s a detailed look at the major talking points, standout retentions, and strategic decisions by all five WPL teams.

UP Warriorz Shake Things Up: Deepti Sharma Released

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The biggest shock came from UP Warriorz, who opted for a complete squad overhaul. The team retained only uncapped sensation Shweta Sehrawat for ₹50 lakh, leaving stars Deepti Sharma and Alyssa Healy, along with promising pacer Kranti Gaud, in the auction pool.

Deepti, fresh off a stellar World Cup campaign where she was named Player of the Tournament, was the homegrown star of UPW. With four Right-To-Match (RTM) options remaining, the franchise still has the flexibility to reclaim key players during the auction. However, Deepti is expected to attract intense bidding from other teams, making her one of the most sought-after names in WPL 2026.

UP Warriorz Retentions:

Shweta Sehrawat – ₹50 lakh

Purse remaining: ₹14.5 crore

Notable releases: Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Kranti Gaud

Delhi Capitals Focus on All-Round Strength

Delhi Capitals retained a mix of international and domestic all-rounders, keeping Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, and Marizanne Kapp. Sree Charani, a standout at the World Cup, enters the auction pool after DC opted to balance capped Indians and overseas players.

Head coach Jonathan Batty hinted at a flexible captaincy approach, leaving room for multiple leadership options. With ₹5.7 crore still in their purse, DC will look to strengthen their squad further in the auction.

Delhi Capitals Retentions:

Jemimah Rodrigues – ₹2.2 Cr

Shafali Verma – ₹2.2 Cr

Annabel Sutherland – ₹2.2 Cr

Marizanne Kapp – ₹2.2 Cr

Niki Prasad – ₹50 lakh

Mumbai Indians Lock in Star Power

Two-time champions Mumbai Indians focused on retaining core overseas all-rounders Nat Sciver-Brunt (₹3.5 Cr) and Hayley Matthews (₹1.75 Cr). Captain Harmanpreet Kaur secured her place for ₹2.5 crore, while Amanjot Kaur and G Kamalini were also retained.

Releases like Amelia Kerr and Nadine de Klerk signal MI’s intention to rework squad balance while retaining a strong leadership and all-round core.

Mumbai Indians Retentions:

Nat Sciver-Brunt – ₹3.5 Cr

Harmanpreet Kaur – ₹2.5 Cr

Hayley Matthews – ₹1.75 Cr

Amanjot Kaur – ₹1 Cr

G Kamalini – ₹50 lakh

Purse remaining: ₹5.75 Cr

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Retain Mandhana & Ghosh

Despite ongoing ownership uncertainty, RCB retained marquee players Smriti Mandhana (₹3.5 Cr), Richa Ghosh (₹2.75 Cr), and Ellyse Perry (₹2 Cr). Injured star Shreyanka Patil was kept at ₹60 lakh, while notable players like Renuka Singh Thakur and Sneh Rana were released.

New head coach Malolan Rangarajan emphasized Ghosh’s leadership potential and ability to handle pressure, highlighting the franchise’s strategic focus on batting depth and big-match temperament.

RCB Retentions:

Smriti Mandhana – ₹3.5 Cr

Richa Ghosh – ₹2.75 Cr

Ellyse Perry – ₹2 Cr

Shreyanka Patil – ₹60 lakh

Purse remaining: ₹6.15 Cr

Gujarat Giants Rebuild for a Strong Auction

The Gujarat Giants, alongside UPW, opted for a major rebuild. They retained Australian stars Ashleigh Gardner (₹3.5 Cr) and Beth Mooney (₹2.5 Cr), keeping ₹9 crore in their purse for the upcoming mega auction.

With previous auction misfires in mind, GG will aim to strengthen the Indian contingent and balance their squad for a competitive season ahead.

Gujarat Giants Retentions:

Ashleigh Gardner – ₹3.5 Cr

Beth Mooney – ₹2.5 Cr

Purse remaining: ₹9 Cr