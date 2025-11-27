WPL 2026: Start Date, Venues Confirmed As Mumbai And Baroda Take Charge

The schedule and host cities for the upcoming Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 have effectively been confirmed, setting the stage for another exciting season of women’s franchise cricket in India. According to Sports Tak, the fourth edition of the WPL is slated to begin on January 8 or 9, with the tournament expected to be conducted across Mumbai and Baroda, the two cities chosen as hosts for the upcoming edition. One of the main venues for the tournament will be the iconic D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, a ground that recently witnessed a historic moment when the Indian women’s team defeated South Africa in the final of the ODI World Cup to lift the coveted trophy for the first time in history. The stadium is again set to play a central role in India’s premier women’s T20 league.

ALSO READ - Mary D’Costa Who Was Accused Of Breaking Smriti Mandhana–Palash Muchhal's Marriage Makes Major Revelation: ‘I Am Not...'

Second Venue

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The second venue most likely to host matches is the Kotambi Stadium in Baroda, which has steadily grown in stature. Baroda will also stage the first ODI of the India–New Zealand women’s series on January 11, further strengthening its position as an important cricketing center heading into WPL 2026.

There have been indications that the WPL might unfold in two separate legs. An earlier report from Cricbuzz suggested that the initial phase of the league will take place in Navi Mumbai, followed by the second half in Baroda. The five franchises are expected to receive an official communication confirming the venues during the player auction scheduled for November 27 in New Delhi.

This year’s auction will witness 276 players going under the hammer, while the five teams collectively have 73 available slots. Major attention will be on the marquee names Deepti Sharma, Alyssa Healy, Meg Lanning, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, and Sophie Ecclestone all of whom enter the auction with the highest base price bracket of INR 50 lakh.

When it comes to auction purses, UP Warriorz head into the event with the largest remaining budget of INR 14.50 crore, having retained only a single player. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold the smallest purses, standing at INR 5.75 crore each. WPL 2026 marks the fourth season of the league. Mumbai Indians clinched the title in the first and third editions, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted the trophy in the second season, creating a competitive narrative heading into the new campaign.

2026 WPL

The WPL 2026 auction saw several major moves as UP Warriorz secured Harleen Deol, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone and retained Deepti Sharma using RTM. RCB strengthened their squad by signing Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk and Georgia Voll, while Delhi Capitals added Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Laura Wolvaardt and Chinelle Henry for big fees. Gujarat Giants retained Bharti Fulmali and picked Renuka Singh and Sophie Devine, while Mumbai Indians kept Amelia Kerr for INR 3 crore. Among surprises, Alyssa Healy went unsold in the first round. Deepti Sharma remained the highest buy at INR 3.2 crore.