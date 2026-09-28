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WPL 2027 retention list: Full list of players retained and released by RCB, MI, UPW, GG, DC ahead of Oct 28 auction

The five WPL franchises will now assemble in Kochi on October 28 for the player auction to complete their respective squads, with 18 being the maximum number of players they can have.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 05:44 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
WPL 2027 retention list: Full list of players retained and released by RCB, MI, UPW, GG, DC ahead of Oct 28 auction
Image Credit: WPL

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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