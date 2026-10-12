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WPL 2027: Tara Norris traded to Mumbai Indians from UP Warriorz

Tara Norris, who was previously part of MI London, will join the Mumbai Indians for WPL 2027 at her existing fee of Rs 10 Lakh.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 07:08 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 07:13 PM IST
WPL 2027: Tara Norris traded to Mumbai Indians from UP Warriorz
Image Credit: MumbaI Indians

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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