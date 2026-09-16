/WPL 2027 to begin on January 14, player auction set for October 28 in Kochi

The fifth edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2027) will be played from January 14 to February 7, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Wednesday, September 16.
Ahead of the WPL 2027, the player auction will take place on October 28, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt in Kochi. Franchises must finalise retentions by September 28, 2026.
The compact window keeps the league in the January-February slot used in recent seasons and ends just before the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy, which India will host from February 14-28, 2027 in Mumbai and Vadodara.
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In its official statement on Wednesday, the BCCI said the five existing franchises - Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz - will first decide which players to retain from their current squads.
After the September 28 deadline, teams will complete their combinations at the auction in Kochi. The salary cap for this cycle is Rs 15 crore. Squads can have up to 18 players, including a maximum of six overseas players.
RCB are the defending champions after beating Delhi Capitals in the 2026 final. Mumbai Indians and RCB are the only sides with two titles each.
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While the tournament schedule and auction location are locked in, the BCCI has yet to formally announce the match venues for the 2027 season.
According to reports, Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium will host WPL 2027 games. The second city is expected to be either Vadodara’s Kotambi Stadium or the new stadium in Varanasi, subject to a BCCI inspection and readiness by January 2027.
Bengaluru's M. Chinnaswamy Stadium was discussed but would require additional local permissions.
Teams now have just under two weeks to lock in retentions. Attention then shifts to Kochi, where the 28 October auction will fill remaining slots with a mix of released players, overseas talent and emerging Indian names.
A full match schedule and confirmed venues are expected later.
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