Virat Kohli

Wrong decision-making in big games kept RCB away from IPL title: Virat Kohli

Kohli, captain of RCB, was attending an event along with Ashish Nehra and RCB coach Gary Kirsten to launch a new app for the franchise.

Wrong decisions were the reasons due to which the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) did not win even a single Indian Premier League (IPL) title, said Virat Kohli on Saturday.

Kohli, captain of RCB, was attending an event along with Ashish Nehra and RCB coach Gary Kirsten to launch a new app for the franchise.

"If you take wrong decisions, then you will lose. Our decision making was not good in big games. When the team`s decision making is balanced, those teams have won in the IPL," he said.

While talking about the fan base that his team has created, the 30-year-old said: "Even after so many years and having reached three finals and played three semi-finals, not having the trophy in our hands, we never felt like there was a lack of enthusiasm before starting a season and that is something that stands out for me the most and that can only happen when you have such a strong fan base."

The RCB App has been created to bring all the RCB fans together and give them a one-stop platform to all things related to RCB. The much awaited IPL is scheduled to begin on March 23 in Chennai where the defending champions, Chennai Super Kings, will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. 

Virat KohliRoyal Challengers BangaloreAshish NehraGary Kirsten
